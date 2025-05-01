TRCA celebrates the grand opening of its innovative and sustainable administrative office building

May 1, 2025 · 0 Comments

Toronto and Region Conservation Authority (TRCA) proudly marked the official opening of its new, state-of-the-art administrative office building at 5 Shoreham Drive, Toronto, with an official ceremony held April 25.

This building demonstrates the highest standards of sustainable design and will play a pivotal role in achieving TRCA’s vision for a sustainable, resilient, and thriving Greater Toronto Region.

Designed to showcase environmental leadership, this award-winning four-story, 86,000-square-foot facility houses an emergency operations center, meeting spaces for the TRCA Board of Directors and staff and accommodates more than 350 employees. It has already been recognized as one of the most sustainable and innovative structures in North America. The building is crafted from mass-timber, a low-carbon construction method that meets the latest Ontario Building Code standards. Its design emphasizes energy efficiency, cost-effective operations, and a minimal environmental footprint, all while fostering a modern, collaborative workspace.

TRCA’s new administrative office building is designed to meet the highest global standards for sustainability, energy efficiency, and occupant well-being, expecting to achieve both LEED v4 Platinum and WELL v2 Gold certifications, as well as Toronto Green Standard Level 2, and the Canada Green Building Council’s Zero Carbon Standard.

The facility incorporates geothermal and radiant heating systems alongside energy-efficient systems to reduce operational costs and maximize environmental benefits. The building also highlights green infrastructure systems, managing stormwater runoff via rainwater harvesting gardens, bioswales, and permeable pavement.

Nestled next to the Black Creek ravine on TRCA lands, and adjacent to walking trails and transit options, TRCA’s new administrative office building encourages active transportation, health, and wellness for its employees. Its integration into natural surroundings and re-use of materials from TRCA’s previous head office on the same site for walkways and landscaping exemplifies TRCA’s commitment to ecological harmony and environmental conservation.

The official opening ceremony brought together TRCA’s Board of Directors, dignitaries from all levels of government, and community members to celebrate this achievement in sustainable infrastructure and TRCA’s efforts to safeguard communities across the region.

Remarks were given by key TRCA leaders and special guests, including: Councillor Paul Ainslie (Scarborough-Guildwood), Chair of TRCA Board of Directors; Chief Claire Sault, Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation; The Hon. Graham McGregor, MPP for Brampton North and Minister of Citizenship and Multiculturalism; Andrew Dowie, MPP for Windsor–Tecumseh, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of the Environment, Conservation and Parks; Dawn Gallagher Murphy, MPP for Newmarket–Aurora, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Natural Resources; Uxbridge Mayor Dave Barton, Vice-Chair of the TRCA Board of Directors; John MacKenzie, Chief Executive Officer of TRCA, and more.

“In my own community, I have seen firsthand the incredible work TRCA does in partnership with municipalities, the province, and local organizations to protect and enhance our natural spaces. From wetland restoration to innovative flood protection projects, their impact is felt across the region. Right here in Brampton, our collaboration on projects like the $2.5-million restoration of Loafer’s Lake – where we realigned the shoreline, removed invasive species, and planted hundreds of new trees – shows what’s possible when we come together to invest in our communities and environment. This new building will be a collaborative hub where ideas and plans can grow,” said McGregor, MPP for Brampton North and Minister of Citizenship and Multiculturalism.

“People love to enjoy green spaces, parks, rivers, and nature in Toronto. Toronto and Region Conservation Authority is a key partner preserving this nature in our city for the next generation. This new administrative building will play a pivotal role enabling TRCA to continue its vital work. The City of Toronto was proud to support this facility which embodies the best of engineering, sustainability, and innovation, inspiring future green buildings. Congratulations on your new office and thank you for your work to conserve green space in our city,” added Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow.

Added Mayor Barton: “This facility not only supports TRCA’s immediate goals but also serves as a forward-thinking symbol of our commitment to a thriving, sustainable future. TRCA’s leadership in green design is paving the way for healthier, more resilient communities in the Toronto Region.”

Since 1957, Toronto and Region Conservation Authority (TRCA), as enabled through the provincial Conservation Authorities Act, has taken action to enhance our region’s natural environment and protect our land, water, and communities from the impacts of flooding and increasingly extreme weather events – Ontario’s leading cause of public emergencies.

As the region’s first line of defence against natural hazards, TRCA maintains vital infrastructure and provides programs and services that promote public health and safety, protecting people and property. TRCA mobilizes a science-based approach to provide sound policy advice, leveraging its position as a not-for-profit operating in the broader public sector to achieve collective impacts within our communities and across all levels of government.

TRCA’s dedication to its employees and sustainability has earned it recognition as both one of Greater Toronto’s Top Employers and one of Canada’s Greenest Employers. These distinctions highlight TRCA’s commitment to fostering a supportive, innovative, and environmentally responsible workplace – dedicated to driving meaningful change and create lasting positive impacts in the communities it serves.

TRCA’s jurisdiction includes nine watersheds and their Lake Ontario shorelines, spanning six upper-tier and fifteen lower-tier municipalities and representing almost five million people, approximately 10 per cent of Canada’s population.

To learn more about TRCA, visit trca.ca.

Readers Comments (0)