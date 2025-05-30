Trainer Games to hold cancer walk in support of research, raising awareness

May 30, 2025 · 0 Comments

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Two Shelburne residents are tightening up their shoelaces and taking steps forward to raise awareness for cancer research.

Parvez Chowdury and Terra Oragunye from Trainer Games Fitness Centre will be leading a cancer awareness walk, starting at the centre (735 Industrial Rd., Shelburne) on June 1 at 3 p.m.

The walk is part of a larger initiative from the Canadian Cancer Society to challenge individuals to walk 100 kilometres throughout the month of June to raise awareness and donations for cancer research.

“Everyone knows someone who has been diagnosed or has been affected by cancer; it’s near and dear to everyone’s heart,” said Chowdury. “If we can help just one person that’s a great end of the day.”

For both Chowdury and Oragunye, cancer is a disease that hits close to home.

In 2019, Chowdury’s mother, Gulshan, was diagnosed with uterine cancer. She underwent chemotherapy and radiation treatments and at the age of 77 has been deemed cancer free.

“She beat it. It was a long haul in terms of having a positive frame of mind that she was going to beat it, and I tried to create that as a son,” said Chowdury.

Last month, Chowdury also participated in a challenge by the Canadian Cancer Society to complete a total run or walk of 80 kilometers.

“My mom got the chance and the hope of beating cancer. Every little effort, in any cause but particularly in the cause to fight cancer, I feel helps. Its giving other individuals who are diagnosed with cancer that same chance and hope,” Chowdury said.

For Oragunye the cause is even closer as a cancer survivor herself.

In 2021, Oragunye was diagnosed with stage 1B cervical cancer and underwent treatments five days a week for two months. During her treatment, Oragunye documented and shared her cancer journey in the hopes of educating others on the importance of advocating for their medical needs.

“I knew there was something wrong and I kept pushing doctors to do tests,” she said. “Something so small can actually be a symptom. It’s a cruel disease that’s for sure.”

As of October 2021, she has been deemed cancer-free.

Speaking with the Free Press, Oragunye noted the impact the awareness walk can have on those who have experienced cancer themselves.

“A lot of people have gone through their journey in silence and I don’t think it’s something we should keep hush hush. As weird as this sounds, it really makes me feel like I’m not alone and that we’re all working together towards the common goal of hopefully finding cures.”

According to the Canadian Cancer Society, two in five Canadians are expected to be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime, while approximately one in four Canadians are expected to die of the disease.

Chowdury and Oragunye are encouraging other local residents to participate in the walk on June 1.

Those who are not able to attend the walk are still able to support it through donations. Through the June 1 cancer walk and the month-long 100-kilometre challenge, the goal is to raise $1,000.

Donations can be made by visiting the link: fundraisemyway.cancer.ca/index.cfm?fuseaction=donordrive.participant&participantID=21653

