Traffic complaint for driver in Melancthon results in impaired driving charge

September 25, 2025 · 0 Comments

Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers have charged a North York resident with impaired driving following a traffic complaint.

On Sept. 14, shortly after 8:30 p.m., officers responded to a traffic complaint regarding a possible impaired driver in the area of Highway 10 in Melancthon.

The vehicle was located a short time later, and officers spoke with the male driver. Signs of impairment were observed, and an impaired driving investigation was initiated.

As a result of the investigation, Peter Kagiri, 46, from North York, has been charged with operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus).

The impaired driving charge has not been proven in court.

The accused individual is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville. His driver’s licence was suspended, and his vehicle was impounded.

