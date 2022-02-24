Town reviewing feasibility of Habitat build at Fire Hall property

By Sam Odrowski

Orangeville Council is looking at the feasibility of severing a one-acre parcel of land from the current Fire Hall property on Dawson Road to allow Habitat For Humanity to build stacked townhouses.

A joint motion by Mayor Sandy Brown, Coun. Joe Andrews, and Coun. Debbie Sherwood that directed Town staff to investigate the feasibility of such a move was unanimously approved by Council during a regular meeting last Monday (Feb. 14).

A new Fire Hall is being built for early spring or summer of 2023, which will make the current one surplus.

Councillors noted some of the synergies for the potential location of the Habitat For Humanity build, with it being close to a grocery store, social services and potential jobs in the industrial area.

“I love the idea of putting something of that use so close to the food bank as well. There’s just so many synergies there that make a lot of sense,” said Coun. Todd Taylor.

The written motion noted that Habitat for Humanity has targeted Orangeville for an “Affordable Housing Build Project” and a senior member of the organization’s local branch thanked Council for bringing it forward during Question Period of the Feb. 14 meeting

“It was a very progressive motion that was brought forward tonight,” said Jackie Isada, director of government and community stakeholder relations at Habitat for Humanity Halton–Mississauga­–Dufferin.

“We’d be happy to work closely with you and members of your community and staff to ensure that we deliver something that’s right for the area.”

Mayor Brown replied that Council is looking forward to working with Isada and her team as well.

Council’s next meeting is scheduled for next Monday (Feb. 28).

