Local Special Olympics athletes take centre stage at FIFA game

August 13, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

Two local Special Olympics athletes traded their usual playing fields for a FIFA pitch in Toronto last month, taking part in a once-in-a-lifetime experience as flag bearers before an international match.

Brooklyn Belcher of Caledon and Shelburne’s Yazmine Wilson-Daponte were among a group of Special Olympics athletes selected to participate in the FIFA match between Portugal and Croatia at Toronto Stadium on July 2.

The athletes were invited through Special Olympics Canada as part of an opportunity supported by Coca-Cola Canada, which selected Special Olympics athletes to participate at FIFA matches in Toronto, Vancouver and the United States.

For Yazmine’s mother, Karrie Daponte, the experience was made even more special by the fact that Yazmine, 22, and Brooklyn, 13, already knew each other.

“We were so excited. They only found out about two days before that they were actually both going to be flag bearers,” Daponte said.

The two athletes were together for much of the experience, meeting in Etobicoke before being transported by coach bus to the stadium, where they received their FIFA gear before taking part in the pre-game ceremony.

For Brooklyn, the experience was especially meaningful because she had been watching the tournament on television and hoping she might get the chance to attend a game.

“She was so over the moon,” said her mother, Charlett Belcher. “She was watching it on TV, all the athletes and stuff, and everyone’s like, ‘Oh, I want to go to a game. I wish I could go to a game.’ And then she was given this opportunity.”

Brooklyn and Yazmine, who already knew each other through Special Olympics, were together for much of the experience. They met in Etobicoke before being transported by coach bus to the stadium, where they received their FIFA gear before taking part in the pre-game ceremony.

For Brooklyn, walking onto the pitch and carrying a flag in front of a packed stadium was a moment of pride.

“She was so proud and excited to be able to hold the flag,” Belcher said. “It was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

The experience also gave the two local athletes a chance to share the moment with someone from their own community.

“Out of all of Ontario, to think,” Belcher said. “When I found out she was going to be, I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, thank goodness,’ because she’ll know somebody.”

After the ceremony, Brooklyn and Yazmine watched the remainder of the game together from the stands.

Portugal defeated Croatia 2-1, making the experience even more memorable for the pair, who had been cheering for Portugal throughout the match.

For Belcher, seeing her daughter step onto the pitch was about more than soccer or FIFA.

“She was so confident. She just walked out there like she was trained for months on what to do,” Belcher said. “She showed up, she did her thing, and she’s there representing.”

Brooklyn has been involved with Special Olympics for more than eight years after first being introduced to sports through Challenger Baseball. She now participates in swimming, track and field, bocce, golf, curling and basketball, among other sports with Special Olympics.

Belcher said the experience has helped Brooklyn build confidence and independence while giving her opportunities she may not otherwise have had.

“It’s just watching her grow through sport has been amazing,” she said. “It opens the doors for so many opportunities, and you just watch them flourish.”

She hopes opportunities like the FIFA flag-bearing experience also help the broader community see what athletes with disabilities can accomplish when given the opportunity.

“They can do things,” Belcher said. “Although they have some sort of disability, they still want to be there. They still want to celebrate like everybody else does. Given the opportunity, they will show up and they will persevere.”

For Brooklyn and Yazmine, the FIFA experience offered something much simpler, too: a chance to experience a major sporting event together.

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