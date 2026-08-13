Orangeville municipal election draws over 20 candidates ahead of nomination deadline

August 13, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

Twenty-one candidates have now filed nomination papers to run for mayor, deputy mayor, councillor or school board trustee in Orangeville’s upcoming municipal election.

The list includes three candidates for mayor: incumbent Lisa Post, former councillor and Deputy Mayor Nick Garisto and Christopher DeCastro.

Incumbent Deputy Mayor Todd Taylor is the only candidate to have filed for deputy mayor to date.

The councillor race currently has 12 candidates, including incumbents Joe Andrews, Tess Prendergast, Debbie Sherwood and Rick Stevens.

Other candidates who have filed for council are Carrie-Anne DeCaprio, Michelle Hartley, Tricia Hebert, James Jackson, Lindsay Lupton, Vivian Petho, Sandra Pratt and Matthew Smith.

Five candidates have filed for school board trustee positions, with one candidate registered for each of the English public, English separate and French separate boards. Two candidates have filed for the position of trustee with the French public board.

Incumbent Coun. Andy Macintosh has not filed nomination papers and confirmed on Aug. 11 he will not be seeking re-election due to health challenges.

“I want to take a moment to sincerely thank everyone who has supported me over the years, especially my family,” Coun. Macintosh wrote in a social media post. “Your encouragement has meant the world to me.”

The nomination period closes Aug. 21 at 2 p.m. Candidates will be certified by the Town of Orangeville clerk following the close of nominations.

The municipal election is scheduled for Oct. 26, with the new council term beginning in November.

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