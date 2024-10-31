Town of Orangeville to launch Respect YOUR Rec campaign in response to local mischief

October 31, 2024 · 0 Comments

While parks, libraries and recreations are seen as places that enhance a community, those who access their services are not always respectful towards the people who operate them.

When the staff, users, and spaces we rely on are treated disrespectfully, it impacts everyone and puts access to crucial services at risk.

Some incidents in 2024, such as holes put in the Saputo Centre walls, flooded toilets, a trashed washroom at Rotary Park, and broken water features at the Harvey Curry Splash Pad show a trend of vandalism occurring in local recreation spaces.

To combat this, the Town of Orangeville is launching the Respect YOUR Rec campaign.

“The goal of the Respect YOUR Rec campaign is to remind everyone of the positive impact our community spaces have,” said Sharon Doherty-Gaudin, the Town of Orangeville’s manager of recreation and events. “It’s about bringing everyone together to take pride in our shared spaces and ownership of our own actions and be a voice encouraging positive interactions.”

Respect YOUR Rec runs on Nov. 4 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Alder Recreation Centre with an evening of fun activities, prize giveaways, and the opportunity to sign the Respect Pledge wall. Attendees can also enter the pledge photo contest for the chance to win $100, $200 or $300 in Rec Bucks.

Mayor Post and members of Council will begin the evening by signing the pledge wall and committing to work with the community to Respect YOUR Rec.

“Town parks, libraries and recreation centres are true community hubs and should be safe and welcoming for everyone, staff, visitors, and users alike, always,” said a press release from the Town of Orangeville.

Orangeville Mayor Lisa Post noted the importance of the Protect YOUR Rec campaign.

“In a perfect world, we wouldn’t need to remind community members about the importance of respecting each other and Town facilities and properties, but we’re facing our reality head on,” Mayor Post said. “Resources that could be used to enhance our spaces and programs are being redirected for repairs. In the end, it costs everyone.”

The campaign’s message is to respect yourself, respect others, respect Orangeville’s spaces and places, and take responsibility for your actions.

“Respect can go a long way – and it means we get to continue to enjoy the spaces we learn, connect, discover and let our imaginations roam,” said Darla Fraser, CEO of the Orangeville Public Library. “We all need to do our part and commit to respecting one-another together.”

The Pledge Wall will be available at both the Alder Recreation Center and Tony Rose Memorial Sports Centre from Nov. 4 to 10.

“All members of our community are encouraged to make a pledge to Respect YOUR Rec by signing the pledge wall,” said the Town’s press release.

