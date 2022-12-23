Town of Orangeville reminds residents of holiday hours and services

The Town of Orangeville’s administrative offices and services will be closed for the holidays beginning on December 23 at 4:30 p.m. and will reopen on January 2 at 8:30 a.m. Town recreation facilities and the Orangeville Public Library will operate on a holiday schedule, with a number of services still available.

Holiday schedules are as follows:

Orangeville Town Hall is closed from December 23 at 4:30 p.m. to January 2 at 8:30 a.m.

Both Tony Rose Arena and Alder Recreation Centre are open December 24 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and closed December 25 and 26.

On December 31 Alder Recreation Centre is closed and Tony Rose is open from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Free recreational skating is available at Tony Rose at 10 and 11 a.m. as well as 12, 1 and 2 p.m.

On January 1 both Tony Rose and Alder are closed.

The Orangeville Public Library location at Alder is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Dec. 23 and the Train Station location is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

From December 24 to 26 both locations are closed.

For December 27 to 30 the Alder location is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and the Train Station location is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

On December 30 and January 1 both locations closed.

And on January 2 the Alder location is operating 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and the Train Station is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Residents who encounter an emergency during the holidays, such as a flooded basement, blocked sewer drains, or downed trees or traffic lights, please call 519-941-0440 and press 3 to speak to an after-hours dispatcher.

There will also be a holiday interruption for waste collection services by Dufferin Waste. Collections for the day of the holiday and the rest of the week will be shifted to one day later for the weeks of December 26 to 30 and January 2 to 6.

Double Up Days for collection will only happen during the week following Christmas (collection from December 27 to 30).

“The Town of Orangeville wishes all residents a Happy Holiday Season and a Happy New Year,” said the town in a press release.

