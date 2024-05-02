Headline News

Celebrate Opening Day of Orangeville Farmers Market on May 4 with family-friendly fun

May 2, 2024   ·   0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

Enjoy fresh air, fresh food, and free family fun this Saturday when the Orangeville Farmers’ Market opens for its 33rd outdoor season.

The event takes place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on May 4 and the Orangeville Business Improvement Area is saying, “May the Forth be with you” to all the Star Wars lovers who stop by.

The Orangeville Farmers’ Market will continue to be held on Second St. by the intersection with Broadway, every Saturday until Oct. 19. The market offers shoppers a wide range of locally grown produce, helping to bolster the local agricultural community.

“The local food movement has taken hold because consumers recognize the benefits of eating food grown or raised close to home.  If the health, environmental, and economic benefits aren’t compelling enough, the taste will get you every time,” said Alison Scheel, executive director of the Orangeville Business Improvement Area (OBIA) in a media release. “Local food tastes better, period.  Now in its 33rd year of celebrating local food, the Orangeville Farmers’ Market has a long history of offering a wide variety of fresh from the farm vegetables, fruit, meats, and treats.  The only way to find fresher food closer to home is to grow it yourself.”

In addition to a unique local shopping experience, attendees can venture into neighbouring Alexandra Park for some family fun.

There will be live music, free bucket truck rides courtesy of Orangeville Hydro, petting zoo fun, free face painting, and a game or two from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., all courtesy of the Businesses and Merchants of Downtown Orangeville.  

When the market begins at 8 a.m. on May 4, there will be an Opening Day Bell Ringing with the Town Crier and local dignitaries.

“Stay to shop the market, chat with friends old and new, and stop for a bite to eat,” said Scheel. “Market Saturdays are special and represent small town living at its very best.”

She added, “Discover the real benefits of a ‘love local’ lifestyle.”


