Family Transition Place hires new executive director, following announcement of Norah Kennedy’s retirement

May 2, 2024   ·   0 Comments

By Paula Brown 

Family Transition Place (FTP) has named a new executive director. 

Family Transition Place’s board of directors announced in a press release on April 26, that Lynette Pole-Langdon has been named as the incoming executive director. Pole-Langdon will be replacing the current executive director, Norah Kennedy, who announced her retirement in February. 

“I love our community; I love our agency and being part of the work that we do at Family Transition Place. I’m really excited that I can continue my career here and continue to work with our amazing staff, and lead the organization forward to build on the great work that has happened under Norah’s leadership,” said Pole-Langdon. 

Pole-Langdon has served Family Transition Place in various capacities for over 20 years. In 2001, she joined FTP on the front lines as a clinical counsellor on the counselling team and, over time, advanced in roles to the counselling team lead, manager of counselling and community education, and finally as the director of counselling, education and community mental health initiatives. 

“Having extensive experience in the leadership of a team, Lynette also brings a wealth of knowledge of the sector, compassion, ambition, and integrity to the role,” FTP said in its press release. 

“FTP’s board of directors unanimously believes Lynette genuinely carries the agency’s values in her heart and demonstrates them through the way she chooses to conduct herself. She has not only shown her capability to lead, but has a very thorough understanding of FTP’s historical growth and trajectory, the agency’s clients, staff members, and the needs of the community.” 

As she prepares to take on the role of leading Family Transition Place, Pole-Langdon said her focus is carrying on with FTP’s mission of supporting the holistic well-being of those affected by gender-based violence and promoting healthy relationships in the community through education. 

“I want our organization to continue to be one that people reach out to for support,” she said. “For me, I really believe that leadership is about building relationship and whether it’s internally with our staff or externally with our community partners. It’s something that I’m really looking forward to doing in this new role.” 

Pole-Langdon will be working closely with Kennedy over the coming months, with the official transition scheduled to take place on Aug. 1. 


