General News

Town of Orangeville opens applications for 2025 Community Grants Program

March 14, 2025   ·   0 Comments

The Town of Orangeville is now accepting applications for the 2025 Community Grants Program. The community grants are available to not-for-profit businesses, charitable organizations and youth organizations that provide a social, economic, or other benefits to the Orangeville community.   

“Through the Community Grants Program, the Town of Orangeville aims to uplift those not-for-profits and charitable organizations that serve as the backbone of our community,” said Orangeville Mayor Lisa Post. “These grants recognize their invaluable contributions and aim to ease the financial burden of their impactful work while investing in the future and well-being of our community.” 

Applications are open until March 31, and will be reviewed by the Town and Headwaters Communities in Action (HCIA) before making recommendations to council.   

To be eligible for the funding, organizations must satisfy criteria, including:  

  • Work or projects must demonstrate clear benefits to the Orangeville community.  
  • Previous funding recipients must provide evidence of the community impact achieved. 
  • Services must be accessible to residents equally, regardless of any focus on specific community segments. 
  • Demonstrable efforts to secure funding from sources other than the Town are required. 

Applicants must also submit a fully completed application form, financial statements from the previous year, and a budget for the project, initiative, or service for which they are requesting funding support.  

Council will vote on staff and HCIA recommendations at its May 12 council meeting.  

For detailed eligibility criteria and to submit your application, please visit orangeville.ca/CommunityFunding.  


