Headline News

Top Canadian talent takes over Orangeville Blues and Jazz Festival for a weekend of beats in the streets

June 5, 2025   ·   0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

The sweet sounds of blues and jazz filled the streets of Orangeville over the weekend as the community gathered, danced, laughed and sang their hearts out.

The 21st Annual Orangeville Blues and Jazz Festival returned to the downtown core over the weekend, featuring more than 50 touring blues and jazz bands, who were mostly Canadian.

Bands took over stages on Broadway, Alexandra Park and the Opera House, from May 30 to June 1.

Some of the top brass that made up the lineup includes Harry Manx, Robi Botos, Steve Strongman, Kenny “Blues Boss” Wayne, the Maple Blues Band and Lachy Doley.

Despite cold and windy weather, the event was well attended, with slightly less people than in 2024, when the festival set an attendance record of 40,000.

“People dressed up for it, and obviously there wasn’t as many people as last year, but it was a lot better than I thought it would be,” said Larry Kurtz, festival founder and musical director. “I’m quite pleased with how it went.”

Kurtz said a great energy and atmosphere filled Orangeville’s downtown for the duration of the festival.

The Blues Cruise Car Show on Friday and Blues and Bikes Show and Shine on Sunday filled Broadway and Mill Streets with interesting and unique vehicles for patrons to browse.

A new beer garden near the TD Broadway Stage was introduced this year and well received by festival-goers.

Kurtz shared some of the high points he saw during the festival.

“Musically, for me, there’s tons of highlights. Having Harry Manx perform [on the TD Main Stage] on Sunday and then having our Saturday night headliner from Australia [Lachy Doley] jump up on stage and join him – that was unplanned and very cool. Seeing two headliners playing together, jamming out on the main stage, it was fun to watch.”

Kurtz also lauded bands from the region who performed.

“Looking at the level of talent locally that we had, it seems like we stepped up our game this year. Everybody did really well. All the local bands – they were really well received. Having the [Joyful Sound Gospel Choir] in the Tweedsmuir Church this year for the little Saturday Service – that was cool.”

The Orangeville Blues and Jazz Festival has been receiving attention from organizers of other notable festivals, as it continues to grow and provide a high level of talent on its lineup each year.

“We had people visiting from the Ottawa Blues Society, there was a big gang of them who came all the way from Ottawa. They were having a great time. We also had people from other festivals and event organizers all praising our festival, saying it’s one of the very best in Canada,” Kurtz lauded. “People from Windsor, people from Kincardine area, and over in Uxbridge area, all who organize events, came to our event. That was very gratifying to have them come and appreciate what we’re doing here.”

Looking ahead to the 2026 festival, the planning committee is already rolling up their sleeves and organizing it. The committee always looks to feedback from the community to see what went well and what may need improvement next year.

Kurtz noted the festival’s organizers are grateful for the many volunteers and sponsors who make it possible each year.

“Their efforts don’t go unnoticed,” he said.


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

Top Canadian talent takes over Orangeville Blues and Jazz Festival for a weekend of beats in the streets

By Sam Odrowski The sweet sounds of blues and jazz filled the streets of Orangeville over the weekend as the community gathered, danced, laughed and ...

Grand Valley Fire Department responds to explosion

By Sam Odrowski A large boom was heard by residents of Grand Valley during the early hours of Monday morning. Homeowners in the area of ...

Dufferin OPP investigating arson in Amaranth, seeking public’s help locating suspects

Dufferin Provincial Police (OPP) officers are currently investigating a suspicious fire involving two residential structures in Amaranth. Dufferin OPP officers, along with the Grand Valley ...

Retired public health nurse Robin Berger recognized with national medal

By Sam Odrowski A familiar face in the Dufferin County community recently received a prestigious medal on behalf of the British Monarchy. Robin Berger, who ...

Mono noise bylaw doesn’t get second reading, legislation to return at future council meeting

By JAMES MATTHEWS Mono doesn’t need to reinvent noise regulation in the town. Rather, the rules around noise just need a little fine-tuning in line ...

Mono issues permits for fibre optic installation

By JAMES MATTHEWS Crews hired by Rogers to install fibre optic communications in Mono have been making progress. Rogers’ subcontractor, FusionTech Telecommunications, has applied for ...

Highway 50 makes CAA’s Top 10 Worst Roads in Ontario list this year

By Sam Odrowski A roadway that is commonly used by Orangeville residents travelling to Bolton, and vice-versa, has made CAA’s 2025 Top 10 Worst Roads ...

Remembering the 1985 tornado that destroyed much of Grand Valley

By Brian Lockhart It has been 40 years since a devastating series of tornadoes ripped across central Ontario. The severe weather incident happened on Friday, ...

Shots fired in two Mono home invasions, hours within each other, on same street

By Sam Odrowski Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers are investigating two home invasions that recently occurred at properties on Shady Glen Lane in Mono, ...

A day of unity and acceptance: Celebrate Your Awesome to return to Alexandra Park with annual Pride event

By Sam Odrowski Celebrate Your Awesome’s 8th Annual Pride & Diversity Event is returning to Alexandra Park in Orangeville on June 21. The event has ...