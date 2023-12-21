Tire Discounter Group raises almost $150k for Salvation Army

By Brian Lockhart

The Tire Discounter Group successfully concluded its fourth annual Wheels for Meals and More Campaign in partnership with The Salvation Army, New Hope Community Church, tire manufacturers and tire dealers.

The initiative wrapped up on Dec. 11 and raised $148,788.00.

The campaign, which has become a cornerstone of the holiday season’s spirit of giving in Ontario, for the Tire Discounter Group, ran from Nov. 27 to Dec. 8. The Tire Discounter Group pledged a donation to the Salvation Army for every old tire across their seven Ontario distribution centres.

The funds raised will go directly to providing meals and essential non-food items to individuals and families in need.

“The Salvation Army is an innovative partner, and we are truly grateful for this partnership with the Tire Discounter Group,” said Lt. Roger Barrow, Corps Officer for the Salvation Army New Hope Community Church. “The positive impact of this campaign will help many individuals and families dealing with economic uncertainties as the cost of living continues to rise. We look forward to many more Wheels for Meals & More campaigns.”

The campaign received support from tire manufacturers whose participation was instrumental in achieving this goal. “We believe in giving back to the communities that have supported us, and we are proud to help The Salvation Army and New Hope Community Church in their mission to provide for those in need,” said Paul Chatterton, Chief Operating Officer of Tire Discounter Group. “This initiative is more than just a charitable campaign, it’s a testament to the shared

