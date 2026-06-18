Three ATV riders face handful of charges from OPP

June 18, 2026 · 0 Comments

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Central Region Snow Vehicle, All-Terrain Vehicle, and Vessel Enforcement/Education (SAVE) Unit laid several charges over the weekend following a dangerous operation complaint.

On Saturday, June 6, Bruce OPP received information regarding three dirt bike operators driving recklessly in Proton Station within OPP West Region jurisdiction. A responding officer observed the individuals operating their vehicles in a dangerous manner, including failing to stop at stop signs and travelling at high speeds past pedestrians on local trail systems.

The riders subsequently entered OPP Central Region jurisdiction, prompting continued efforts by police to locate and address the safety concerns.

Central Region SAVE officers, who were conducting proactive enforcement in a nearby trail system in Mono, stopped the three operators for inspection. It was later determined the individuals were involved in the earlier incident in Proton Station.

As a result of the investigation, all three operators were charged with careless driving under the Highway Traffic Act by the responding Grey Bruce OPP officer.

Further investigation by Central Region SAVE officers resulted in additional charges for each of the three riders:

• Operate off-road vehicle without insurance

• Operate off-road vehicle without a permit

• Operate off-road vehicle without licence plates

• Fail to register off-road vehicle upon becoming new owner

• Engage in prohibited activity on premises (no valid trail pass)

One rider was also charged with failing to properly secure a helmet chin strap.

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