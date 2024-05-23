Three $3,125 bursaries available to graduating high school students

May 23, 2024 · 0 Comments

Do you know a graduating high school student who holds great promise but needs financial support to attend college, university or trade school? Through the new W. & M. Edelbrock Bursary program, ran through the Dufferin Community Foundation (DCF), they could receive $3,125 for each year of their studies.

Three students – one each from Westside Secondary School, Orangeville District Secondary School, and Centre Dufferin District Secondary School, will be selected by school committees to receive the bursary in June.

In addition to being residents of Dufferin County, the students must demonstrate financial need and show either academic success or initiative and aptitude to grow within their chosen area of study. Active participation at school or in the community and lived experience with inequity or inequality will also be considered.

“The family behind the W. & M. Edelbrock Fund wants students from every walk of life to have the opportunity to gain a post-secondary education,” said Shirley Boxem, DCF’s Grants Committee Chair. “This bursary is for students who have a real passion for the area of study they want to pursue, whether that be a skilled trade, a profession or an academic career. We want to help remove the financial barrier.”

Students must complete an application form by June 1. The form can be found at forms.gle/RDmzraAmawQvJ2aKA or through dufferincommunityfoundation.ca/.

While most bursaries are for the first year only, the W. & M. Edelbrock Bursary may be renewed for each subsequent year of the program, provided that the student submits an application and meets certain criteria.

“This is a generous bursary designed to give students a chance,” said Michele Fisher, DCF’s executive director. “The W. & M. Edelbrock Scholarship & Bursary Program is the launch of something big. The program will be growing significantly in the coming years to help many more people get the training or education they need to have a productive career and contribute to their communities.”

The W. & M. Edelbrock Fund is a donor-advised fund with Dufferin Community Foundation.

Readers Comments (0)