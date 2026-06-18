Thirteen-year-old comedian brings comedy to Orangeville’s Bar on Broadway in July

June 18, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initative Reporter

A Barrie teen is looking to become Canada’s youngest comedian to secure professional bookings.

Thirteen-year-old comedian Landyn Griffin is approaching stand-up with the discipline of a professional. He has been interested in comedy for some time and is now looking to break into the industry himself.

Landyn first took the stage two years ago at one of his father’s comedy shows. What began as a simple desire to experience stand-up has since evolved into a focused effort to develop his craft and build a career, before moving into film.

“I’ve been doing comedy myself for about two years now, but now I’m definitely taking it more seriously,” he said. “My dream is to become a comedic actor.”

His father, Neil Griffin, a working comedian and booker with Yuk Yuks, serves as both mentor and primary supporter. He said that comedy is very much a family endeavour for them, and that his son surprises him every day with his natural skills on stage.

“I’m proud of Landyn and how he’s progressed over the last two years,” he said. “His memory, I still can’t believe it when he goes up there on stage and he’s able to remember these jokes. I love working for Yuks, that was my dream job, and if Landyn can get in, that could be a big step to help him progress. So now we can work together, so this could be a big thing.”

The pair co-write material, drawing heavily on Landyn’s day-to-day experiences at school and at home. That partnership has already produced notable results: Landyn has placed in multiple competitions and won a stand-up contest in Hamilton, performing alongside established adult comedians with national profiles.

His act blends sharp one-liners with observational jokes about school life, gaming and pop culture, with a few Pokémon references to keep younger listeners engaged.

To prepare, he runs his set repeatedly in front of his father and older brother until he can deliver it accurately from memory, an approach that helps sharpen timing and confidence on stage.

Landyn’s upcoming appearances include a Father’s Day show in Barrie on June 21 at 7 p.m., where he will share the stage with his father, and a Yuk Yuks show on July 10 at the Bar on Broadway in Orangeville that marks his first official paid Yuk Yuks engagement and an important step toward securing a future roster spot.

Beyond stand-up, Landyn has begun exploring screen work.

He recently appeared as a featured extra in director Eli Roth’s upcoming horror film, Ice Cream Man, giving him an early introduction to professional film sets.

Griffin may be only just starting out in his career, but thanks to the support of his family, he is rapidly building confidence and experience a decade ahead of most other comedians.

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