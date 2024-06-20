Third annual Cross-Fit fundraiser supports First Responders

​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​By Brian Lockhart

There were a lot of very fit people at the third annual CrossFit Orangeville fundraiser in support of First Responders held at the group’s Highway 9 gym on Saturday, June 16.

CrossFit Orangeville and CrossFit Divison teamed up with #IVEGOTYOURBAKC911 and Boots on the Ground for this event.

It was an all day fitness event with new rounds of training taking place every two hours.

At the start of each session, a speaker would give details about a fallen first responder in memory of that person.

Boots on the Ground supports the mental health of First Responders who deal with countless tragedies and endure significant stress while on the job.

Some participants attended one of the gruelling fitness sessions while some came early determined to do all of the events through the day.

“CrossFit Orangeville is a fitness facility – a crossfit gym that offers group classes, personal training, and really anything you need for fitness,” explained Shawn Pontone, who is a coach at the gym and a Peel Region Police Officer. “Today we’re having a fundraiser. We’re doing a Hero Workout, which is a workout dedicated to a fallen officer or a soldier. We’re doing one workout every two hours and all the proceeds from today are going to #I’veGotYourBack911 and Boots on the Ground.”

The workouts consisted of a warm-up followed by a set pattern of training exercises.

“There are different workouts through the day,” Shawn explained. “Each workout is named after the fallen officer or soldier. For example, we just did a famous CrossFit Hero workout. It’s a mile run, 100 pull-ups, 200 push-ups, 300 squats, and then another mile run. We have people that have stayed the whole day and are doing every workout with me, and there are others that choose which workout they want to do.”

Participants were very enthusiastic about being part of the event which gave them a chance to challenge themselves physically with support from others doing training, as well as helping raise funds for a good cause.

