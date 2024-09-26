Letters to the Editor

They know 

September 26, 2024

There are a lot of informed people in Ontario who realize how important it is to Stop the 413. They know that we are already losing 319 acres of farmland every day in Ontario. They know how important our Greenbelt, farmlands, clean water, clean air, forests and the biodiversity is to sustain a healthy environment for future generations. They know it is paramount to protect species at risk (red-sided Dace).

They know Doug Ford’s government can’t be trusted. They know the 413 will increase congestion. They know the 413 is a gateway to increase greed sprawl. They know Ontario has 16,900 kilometres of roads already, with most of them in Southern Ontario. They know Toronto has 5,600 km of streets in its city. They know we don’t need any more roads. They know the Highway we need is already built – it’s called the 407.

They know by a stroke of a pen the Ford Government can make 407 free for commercial traffic: they know the congestion on 401, 403, 410 & 400 would ease by at least 40 per cent right now with a stroke of a pen. 

They know by subsidizing commercial traffic on the most expensive toll road on the planet (407) would save Taxpayers the billions it would take to build the destructive 413. 

They know the 413 will do absolutely nothing for congestion. They know the 413 is Plan B for greedy sprawl developers, the same one’s involved in Doug Ford’s infamous 8.3-billion-dollar Greenbelt scandal.

They know we can stop the 413

Let’s do it!

Terry Brooker

Orangeville


