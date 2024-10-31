Theatre Orangeville’s ‘Twas the Night Gala comes to Hockley Valley Resort next month

October 31, 2024

By Constance Scrafield

A lovely conversation with Laura Sheehan Austin, Theatre Orangeville’s fundraising committee chair and committee member Hazel Mason, brought the reality of how soon the theatre’s annual ‘Twas the Night Gala is coming up on Nov. 16.

Staged this year at the Hockley Valley Resort, this party promises all it has been and more. The luxurious establishment where it will be hosted is at 783522 3rd Line EHS, Mono.

The banquet, silent auction and live auction will all be held in the resort’s Montclair Ballroom. This larger room seats 300 people very comfortably and allows the silent auction to be a grand display in the same room. To have the silent auction there, patrons can still see the entertainment and have access to all the chances to spend.

“People can check their bids without leaving the room,” was Ms. Austin’s comment.

Meanwhile, during the course of the evening, for his last round as host, Theatre Orangeville’s artistic director David Nairn will stand for the 25th time as auctioneer, as only he can – cajoling and teasing bidders to increase offers between competing bidders. His passion and dedication to Theatre Orangeville have carried them in the past to the excitement of the assembled guests and the benefit of the very worthy Theatre Orangeville.

For Laura Austin, this year’s ‘Twas Gala is about David Nairn’s last year hosting ‘Twas and that it needs to be celebrated, she feels. As a major support in the fundraising, she praised a great canvassing committee, and some amazing volunteers, collecting silent auction items from an unbelievable community. Every year new people still join in the effort, including the incomparable Joy Bell, who has been with them all this time.

Traditionally: Father Christmas will take precious time to attend. In the Montclair Ballroom, a pianist on stage will provide: “seasonal music to have in the background and Theatre Orangeville Youth Singers will sing carols on the stairs.”

For the most important fundraising event of the year, Austin is organizing the Silent Auction items, which she was not shy to say is “a huge amount of work,” comparing it to “84,000 emails.” She does it all willingly though, for “the actual night is so much fun, being in a room with a community who are raising funds, joyously living in a community within two degrees of separation.”

A lady guest told her this is the event of the year and people look forward so much to it happening. Ticket sales are good; tables are reserved.

Austin informed the Citizen that people were looking for a change in menu from prime roast beef. So, a new menu has been created of a vegetarian meal of green salad and stuffed pepper. The meat menu is carved beef tenderloin and chicken supreme with green salad. Dessert all round.

Once again, Anne Marie Warburton, founder and owner of Gallery Gemma at the Alton Mill Arts Centre, is donating a fabulous piece of jewellery. To win this item, one must buy a bobble. Last year, Warburton was very pleased when all her bobbles sold out.

There are several new types of Live Auction items – a wine tasting, tickets to the Shaw Festival and overnight accommodation in Niagara-on-the- Lake. A nice package for ladies, this chairperson thinks.

Other items include tickets for the professional Women’s Hockey League to pick a game, at the Colosseum in Toronto with overnight accommodation. Likewise, another hockey game of choice and one night of accommodatio at One King Street West – the package is worth over $1,200.

“People are already lining up to bid on that,” Austin said.

Hockley Valley Resort itself has also donated a dinner, massage and tickets to a play at Theatre Orangeville. Adamo Winery is also a community partner with the theatre.

Bluebird Restaurant donated the Toast of Orangeville, a dinner and overnight stay at the Nest Suites located above it, as well as tickets to Theatre Orangeville.

“The demographic is certainly changing in town, “Laura Austin observed, “At the recent comedy night, 40 per cent of the audience were new patrons. We need everyone in Orangeville to embrace Theatre Orangeville and make sure we’re aware of the changes in the area.”

We learned that Scotia Bank is back matching dollars, This was up to the bank manager, who told her he had not been to live theatre since 2006 when he left India.

Later, in conversation with David Nairn, he described his last ‘Twas as “bitter-sweet.”

For 25 years, he has been “Master of the House and head cheerleader,” although he admits that he and accomplished musician Leisa Way are looking forward to attending the great event next year as guests.

The name change to ‘Twas kept things fresh, he explained but, withal, the event is generally acknowledged as the beginning of the festive season. He confirmed that in as many of the Theatre Orangeville galas he has attended and hosted, there has never been one he did not enjoy.

Every gala he has attended, he has come away with admiration for the support, comradely and fellowship of the community.

When people see the talent of the young singers and performers at ‘Twas, he reminds them that the support the theatre receives helps them blossom, making the point that most of the donations come from local artisans and businesses.

“This is a fundraiser,” Nairn was clear. “The money is important – all those sales are vital funds and also a darn good night mingling with friends.”

The proof of how good a time it is can be shown in the number of people who keep coming back to the gala. For entertainment, there are some “superstars” and a few surprises, we were promised.

Why attend? Because it’s a beautiful night out to get dressed up and support the local theatre – something we want to continue.

David Nairn said, “The success of annual fundraiser is essential or we wouldn’t be able to offer the programs that we do.”

For tickets, call the festive folk at the Theatre Orangeville Box Office – 519-942-3423 or go to www.theatreorangeville.ca.

