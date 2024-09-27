Theatre Orangeville to host renowned puppeteer and local actor in Disarming Venus this weekend only

Renowned Canadian Puppeteer, Nina Keogh a.k.a. “Dr. Beryl Freud” is coming to Theatre Orangeville on Sept 28th. Nina is one of the stars of Disarming Venus created by Act 3 Theatre, which was founded by Dufferin actor Marni Walsh. The show, which was a sell-out hit at the Toronto Fringe Fringe Festival in early July, celebrates love, beauty, and the wisdom of older women. Act 3 Theatre will open on World Senior Citizen Day at Theatre Collingwood and then travel to Theatre Orangeville September 28th to continue the celebrations for a one time only 2pm matinee performance.

The show, which is both funny and poignant, was created by seniors for seniors! Including Nina Keogh, a third generation puppet builder, puppeteer and performer who headlines the show. Nina has over 50 years of experience on stage and screen as puppeteer and a host on many iconic, award winning TV series, including Mr Dressup, Friendly Giant, Today’s Special, Sesame Park, Polkadot Door and Jim Henson projects. She has done one woman shows and medical conferences with her puppet character “Dr. Beryl Freud.” Recent projects include consultant on two television history retrospectives to museums, and producer of the award winning documentary Mr Dressup – The Magic of Make Believe.

Nina’s talent and wit shines through in Dr. Beryl’s colour commentary in Disarming Venus and is a one time only treat at Theatre Orangeville that should not be missed! She is one of 13 older, professional, female actors who share their unique perspectives on love, beauty and aging during a visit to a Venus Exhibit at the art museum.

Also among the performers in Disarming Venus is Act 3 Theatre’s Founder, Marni Walsh. Marni, who along with her magician husband, Steve Baker, is a 25 year Dufferin County resident, a professional actor, director and playwright, and was a long time journalist with The Shelburne Free Press and Orangeville Citizen. She founded Act 3 Theatre during the early days of the pandemic in 2020. “The first year was spent meeting online writing and reading our own original scripts with a determination to bring the powerful voices and unique perspectives of older theatre women to the stage,” says Ms Walsh. The company has produced several shows and readings in Toronto and recently received a Federal Grant from New Horizons For Seniors to “‘take Disarming Venus on the road.”

Marni’s romantic comedy, Laneway Cafe was part of Theatre Orangeville’s online “Script Tease” in 2022; her one act play, The Trial Of Rosie McGregor played in Toronto to sell out crowds in “Women At Plays 2023”; and her two act comedy, Sew Far Sew Good finished in the top ten of the national Foster Festival Play Competition. This fall Marni’s newest one act drama, “A Ghost Story” about Frankenstein author, Mary Shelley and her mother, 18th century feminist Mary Wollstonecraft, will have its world premier at the Peterborough Theatre Guild.

Additional outstanding players in Disarming Venus include: Rita Shelton Deverell – actor, writer, producer and Order of Canada and Governor General’s Award recipient; Beth Anne Cole, Carnegie Hall singer and Stratford Festival performer; international performer Dawn Obokata; and Michele George, a founding member of Peter Brook’s International Centre for Theatre Research in Paris; as well as Julie Burris, Heather Cherron, Anastasia Kokolakis, Linda Joyce Nourse, Jorie Morrow, Morrie Sinkins, and Tricia Williams, along with drama doula, director, Marianne McIsaac.

For tickets for this one time only show call Theatre Orangeville Box Office at: 519-942-3423. Toll-free. 1-800-424-1295. Email at tickets@theatreorangeville.ca. Order online at theatreorangeville.ca. Theatre Orangeville is located at 87 Broadway Avenue in Orangeville.

