Theatre Orangeville receives $138,500 provincial grant for COVID-19 recovery

Theatre Orangeville recently hosted an Ontario Trillium Foundation (OTF) Recognition event.

Local MPP Sylvia Jones was on hand to congratulate Theatre Orangeville on being awarded a $138,500 Resilient Communities Fund grant to support the continued recovery from the impacts of COVID-19 last Friday, April 21.

“Theatre Orangeville is an important part of the community in Orangeville. This grant will ensure that the theatre will continue to thrive as they provide local professional theatre and make a positive difference for the people of Dufferin-Caledon.” said Dufferin–Caledon MPP Sylvia Jones.

The pandemic was a difficult time for the performing arts, especially the progression of living virtually. For performing arts, where being in front of live audiences is the heart of any theatre organization, living virtually raises substantial obstacles to inspiring audiences, supporting local economies, and remaining an integral part of the community.

With the help of this Resilient Communities Fund grant, Theatre Orangeville will invest in infrastructure to strengthen viability, community engagement and generate revenue, all in the face of social change.

In the wake of the pandemic, through creativity, innovation, and perseverance, Theatre Orangeville acquired the skills to create virtual theatrical programming.

What started as filming theatrical productions for virtual dissemination evolved into a hybrid approach combining in-house audiences with live recording – ensuring our connection to artists and patrons while providing broad access to artistic work, via a virtual library of productions. Making live performances available for viewing on-demand allows the theatrical set and artists’ delivery to live on in a virtual format after the curtain closes.

Continuing to invest in live-streaming capabilities will facilitate the further development of skills and knowledge, specific to the successful delivery of theatrical programming while maintaining the immediacy of live-theatre and the creative integrity of the production and artists.

