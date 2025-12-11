Letters to the Editor

The recognition of gender-based violence

December 11, 2025   ·   0 Comments

While I have spoken out about this very serious and also very private but dangerous issue of Gender Based Violence (GBV) or, as it is now known to police and other services such as our governments, Intimate Partner Violence (IPV), I would like to bring attention to a 60 campaign. From Nov. 25 to Dec. 10, Raising Our Voices Against Normalized Violence Against Women is organized by WomenACT (Women Abuse Council of Toronto).

Domestic Violence or Intimate Partner Violence is, like everything else in life, if you have never experienced it yourself, you really do not understand the impact it has upon its victims, which can also include men, transgender, and gender diverse people.  However, it is primarily women who are subjected to this form of abuse.

My experience with IPV in the past years has led me to advocate for a greater awareness of this issue.  On my quilt website, I have included a number of pages on Violence Against Women in which I have tried to place a visual ‘face’ to this very painful issue for victims.  My website is Romancing the Eye… quilts (https://www.sandysmallproudfoot.com).

Both our governments and our police have adopted a policy of concern for victims of abuse, yet dealing directly with the victims is another matter entirely. When I was forced to report IPV to the local Dufferin OPP, a young constable came to my place of residence and took my statement down on a cell phone.

It was never reported to me by the OPP or this young constable that he had lost my statement, nor was I asked to replace it. Thus, the Crown Attorney dismissed the charges, claiming to have ‘insufficient evidence’ and thereby dismissed the case of assault and abuse, allowing the offender to lie and claim that the abuse never happened.

Filing a complaint with the Ontario OIPRD under the Police Services Act only resulted in an apology from the constable, yet when I asked why I had not been notified of the loss of my statement, nor was I asked to replace it, this was not acknowledged by the OIPRD when I asked for a written response. I was informed by the OIPRD that it had been verbally acknowledged, which it had not.  How does an ordinary citizen have a chance at the truth when the police lie about their actions?

For victims of IPV, it is essential to put safety first. Do not stay in a threatening or dangerous situation. Call your local women’s shelter for support and protection. You may also ask the police to help you obtain a non-criminal protection order against your offender, as I recently did, since the offender in my case has been violating his restraining order.

After a number of repeated requests and filing a complaint with the C-Line detachment of the Dufferin OPP, I have yet to have a response from that department of our local police force. This unfortunately does not leave a feeling of support or protection by the police, which has been not only my experience but that of many other victims of Intimate Partner Violence.


Sandra Small Proudfoot.

Mono


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

Healthcare workers hold protest outside Sylvia Jones’ office on Broadway

By Joshua Drakes The picket, designed to be informational and raise awareness of ongoing disputes with the North York Family Health Team (NYFHT), ran from ...

Family Transition Place holds candlelight vigil for victims of gender based violence

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Family Transition Place (FTP) held an outdoor ceremony to recognize the National Day of Remembrance and Action on ...

Orangeville looks at road map to more efficient transportation

By JAMES MATTHEWS A large component of devising a transportation master plan for Orangeville is anticipating what future needs will likely be. Kevin Jones, a ...

Orangeville’s OPP budget has many moving parts, says treasurer

By JAMES MATTHEWS Orangeville’s estimates for next year’s policing costs hit pretty close to the mark. And that’s pretty handy when staff and council are ...

Treasurer discusses capital program ahead of municipal budget

By JAMES MATTHEWS The capital budget aims to balance Orangeville’s infrastructure needs with taxpayers’ affordability. Cheryl Braan, the town’s treasurer, provided details about the 2026 ...

East Garafraxa lavender farm recognized at 2025 Excellence in Agriculture Awards

By Sam Odrowski The founder and owner of a 250-acre lavender and sunflower farm in East Garafraxa was recently recognized by the Ontario Ministry of ...

Melancthon mayor shocked by OPP raid at local scrapyard

By Josh Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Changes are being proposed following the discovery that a local scrapyard was in possession of illegal items and ...

Rapunzel: A Braid New World features hilariously dramatic retelling of beloved fairy tale

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Theatre Orangeville’s latest pantomime production is funny, visually appealing and absolutely worth seeing for some much-needed laughs during ...

Orangeville welcomes 33 years of Christmas in the Park

By Joshua Drakes The park of Kay Cee Gardens has come alive once again this December, as the Orangeville Optimist Club unveiled its annual Christmas ...

Orangeville Christmas Nite Lights Patrol working on final list of best decorated houses

By Sam Odrowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter An annual competition to crown the community’s best decorated houses, hosted by the Orangeville Christmas Nite Lights Patrol ...