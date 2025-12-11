The recognition of gender-based violence

December 11, 2025 · 0 Comments

While I have spoken out about this very serious and also very private but dangerous issue of Gender Based Violence (GBV) or, as it is now known to police and other services such as our governments, Intimate Partner Violence (IPV), I would like to bring attention to a 60 campaign. From Nov. 25 to Dec. 10, Raising Our Voices Against Normalized Violence Against Women is organized by WomenACT (Women Abuse Council of Toronto).

Domestic Violence or Intimate Partner Violence is, like everything else in life, if you have never experienced it yourself, you really do not understand the impact it has upon its victims, which can also include men, transgender, and gender diverse people. However, it is primarily women who are subjected to this form of abuse.

My experience with IPV in the past years has led me to advocate for a greater awareness of this issue. On my quilt website, I have included a number of pages on Violence Against Women in which I have tried to place a visual ‘face’ to this very painful issue for victims. My website is Romancing the Eye… quilts (https://www.sandysmallproudfoot.com).

Both our governments and our police have adopted a policy of concern for victims of abuse, yet dealing directly with the victims is another matter entirely. When I was forced to report IPV to the local Dufferin OPP, a young constable came to my place of residence and took my statement down on a cell phone.

It was never reported to me by the OPP or this young constable that he had lost my statement, nor was I asked to replace it. Thus, the Crown Attorney dismissed the charges, claiming to have ‘insufficient evidence’ and thereby dismissed the case of assault and abuse, allowing the offender to lie and claim that the abuse never happened.

Filing a complaint with the Ontario OIPRD under the Police Services Act only resulted in an apology from the constable, yet when I asked why I had not been notified of the loss of my statement, nor was I asked to replace it, this was not acknowledged by the OIPRD when I asked for a written response. I was informed by the OIPRD that it had been verbally acknowledged, which it had not. How does an ordinary citizen have a chance at the truth when the police lie about their actions?

For victims of IPV, it is essential to put safety first. Do not stay in a threatening or dangerous situation. Call your local women’s shelter for support and protection. You may also ask the police to help you obtain a non-criminal protection order against your offender, as I recently did, since the offender in my case has been violating his restraining order.

After a number of repeated requests and filing a complaint with the C-Line detachment of the Dufferin OPP, I have yet to have a response from that department of our local police force. This unfortunately does not leave a feeling of support or protection by the police, which has been not only my experience but that of many other victims of Intimate Partner Violence.



Sandra Small Proudfoot.

Mono

Readers Comments (0)