The Ontario SPCA hosts special adoption event to fill hearts and empty animal centres

September 25, 2025   ·   0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Adoption fees at the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society are dropping by 20 per cent, and adoption fees for senior pets are being waived entirely from Sept. 26 to 28, thanks to Home Equity Bank.

The special adoption event is for all of the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society’s animal centres across the province, including the one located at 650 Riddell Road in Orangeville.

“iAdopt: Furever Homes, presented by HomeEquity Bank, is intended to connect people and pets so both can thrive. The goal of the three-day adoption event is to place as many animals as possible into loving homes, with a special emphasis on creating perfect matches between our senior animals in care and adopters 55-plus,” reads a statement from Ontario SPCA and Humane Society.

Senior animals are sometimes overlooked in shelters and often have to wait longer to find a suitable home.

“They are typically calm, well-mannered, and already house-trained, making them an ideal match for older adopters seeking a steady, reliable friend. Adopting a pet can provide life-enriching benefits for older Canadians – from improved mental and physical well-being to a stronger sense of community and purpose,” reads the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society’s statement.

Niary Toodakian, vice-president of customer insights and brand at HomeEquity Bank, noted that pets offer so much more than just companionship, especially for seniors.

“Research consistently reveals pets provide a sense of purpose, routine, physical activity and a reduced sense of loneliness some older adults may experience,” said Toodakian. “Older Canadians are living vibrant, active, connected lives. They show us that age brings the wisdom, compassion, and commitment that makes them the perfect pet owners.”

Anyone who is unable to adopt an animal can still make a difference by becoming a foster volunteer.

“For empty nesters facing lonely houses this time of year as their kids head off to school, fostering can be a happy distraction,” reads the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society’s statement.

The Ontario SPCA Orangeville & District Animal Centre’s new manager, Julie Woods, who took over the position from Dawn Lyons on Aug. 28, commented on the importance of fostering needy animals.

“If you could use some companionship or purpose in your life, fostering might be the perfect way to give back to animals in need,” said Woods. “It makes a world of difference for animals who need a bit more TLC than an animal centre can provide to help prepare them for adoption.”

Information on animals available for adoption and becoming a foster volunteer can be found online at ontariospca.ca.


