Letters to the Editor

The food bank needs our support

November 6, 2025   ·   0 Comments

Dear Editor:

The community of Orangeville must prioritize supporting the food bank. The recent article titled “Orangeville Food Bank shares Monthly Community Update for September” (Oct. 23) makes it clear that Orangeville Food Bank is giving out far more food than it receives.

The current donations to the food bank are unable to meet a rising demand for its resources. What will happen if the food bank runs out of food to give? Hungry clients may face being turned away.

The Town of Orangeville’s website commits to supporting its citizens’ health, security, and well-being, a goal that requires the whole community’s help to succeed.

Everyone has a role to play. Town organizations and clubs can hold fundraisers for the food bank. Restaurants or stores can donate extra food at the end of the day, and other businesses can give monetary support.

Churches and schools can hold food drives; individuals and families can buy items from their wishlist when they shop for their own groceries. A little help from everyone goes a long way.

Food is a universal need that secures human health and well-being, but with the rise in prices, it is becoming unaffordable for many people. Those who are blessed with an abundance must share their resources — after all, what better use for them exists than to preserve life?

Mikayla Kottelenberg

Amaranth


