General News

Tacos Under The Stars returning to Orangeville Legion on Friday

August 25, 2022   ·   0 Comments

Back by popular demand, Orangeville’s Branch 233 of the Royal Canadian Legion will again be putting the “fun” in fundraiser, with a revenue generating event this Friday (Aug. 26).

Dubbed TACOS UNDER THE STARS, the event will occupy the local Legion’s parking lot, located at 7 John Street, where guests can purchase food from Paco’s Tacos food truck and access outdoor bar facilities for beer and spirits on the patio, starting at 4:00 p.m.

Guests must be at least 19 years of age to attend.

Live entertainment features the ever-popular Itchy & Scratchy band plus noted singer/songwriter Russ Robson.

There is no “cover charge” for the event but donations are accepted, with gratitude, at the door.

Proceeds of the event will support the ongoing operation of Orangeville’s branch of the Royal Canadian Legion and its mandate of support for the community at large and Canada’s veterans, as well as their families, in particular.

Legion Comrades invite all Orangeville-area friends and supporters to join them for an entertaining and appetizing special event.



         


