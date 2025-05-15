T.O.Y.S. presents new production, ‘The Greatest Show: A Concert of Movie Musical Favourites’

May 15, 2025

By Constance Scrafield

Hurry and get your tickets for this event with the Theatre Orangeville Youth Singers (T.O.Y.S.) who will perform their spring concert on the weekend of May 23 and 24.

There are junior (Grade 2 to 5) and senior (Grade 6 to 10) levels this year, totalling 19 performers, all of whom are very excited to be singing and dancing in “The Greatest Show: A Concert of Movie Musical Favourites.”

T.O.Y.S music director Elisabeth DuBois and program coordinator Kait Gallant took a few moments to talk to the Citizen about the choir and the upcoming show.

It is based on a wide spectrum of movie musicals that have left a legacy of songs to be sung and remembered like “Shrek,” “The Sound of Music” and “The Lion King.”

“They came out familiar for most age groups,” commented DuBois, “Something to recognize. We’ve been rehearsing since the end of January once and now twice a week.”

Gallant teaches the choir choreography, as this is an all-out performance: singing, dancing, costumes, props – all the aspects of a fully and professionally supported show.

“I love T.O.Y.S.,” she enthused, “I can’t stay away.”

Both DuBois and Gallant were part of T.O.Y.S. as children and in their teens at the same time. So, the beautiful memories for them, taking on the choir now, are wonderful.

Enthusiasm on all sides is understandable, for all Theatre Orangeville productions are backed by full professional teams of actors, musicians, tech and sets. Young as they are, T.O.Y.S. are regarded with the same respect as anyone who treads the David Nairn Stage.

“This has been a passion project,” Du Bois commented, “and the kids are really into it. “

The split between junior and senior brings each group their own songs. The same show will be performed for each of the two concert dates.

They are all practicing at home, the Citizen was told, as they have not gone into the theatre yet. At the time, they were rehearsing at Orangeville District Secondary School (ODSS) and the rehearsal hall at the Community Living Dufferin (CLD) building.

Last year’s winter Academy Showcase, in which T.O.Y.S. performed, saw an increase in choir numbers when they were back to senior members as well.

Gallant said, “Now connecting with kids who have done T.O.Y.S. before. Some of them started after Bring a Friend Night.”

That keeps the kids coming because there is not anything else, no program like this. It is a great way for kids interacting to sing and perform.

“Kids are interested in that they found a safe place where they can shine,” said DuBois.

Thinking back to last year, she rejoiced when the shiest of her choir took the stage to sing a solo. “

This year, the shiest have decided to do a solo,” she was delighted to say. “Parents are really excited to see their kids perform. I help and promote a passion for the program.”

What brought them back to lead T.O.Y.S.?

“I love the kids,” said DuBois. “A lot of time when we’re laughing and enjoying the collaboration, Kait and I reminisce about the old days.”

Gallant added, “Top hats, which we used in every program – it’s so much fun. Creatively they love the show. Once they get ready to go they take the reins themselves.”

The Greatest Show: this Concert of Movie Musical Favourites is their only concert until well after the summer when there will be another Academy show in the winter and Christmas events to be pre-arranged.

Their tribute to the wonderful people, like Joy Bell and Joan Borden who helped T.O.Y.S. when Dubois and Gallant were youngsters themselves, they were clear, “We do as many old T.O.Y.S. shows as we can, do the same kind of stuff – because it’s what we know and it’s a nod and appreciation to those fine people that created and supported T.O,Y.S. and loved it so much that we’re back as adults!!”

The Greatest Show: A Concert of Movie Musical Favourites is on May 23 and 24.

For details and to purchase tickets, go to www.theatreorangeville.ca or call the box office at 519-938-7584. Visitors are welcome to buy tickets as well at 87 Broadway.

