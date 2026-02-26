Students from local elementary school raise funds for Choices Shelter

February 26, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Maples Academy presented a ceremonial cheque to Choices Shelter during a morning assembly on Feb. 23.

The elementary school has made a significant contribution to the local community by donating $1,300 to Choices, which operates a men’s shelter and youth shelters for residents of Dufferin County. The donation is the result of a student-led fundraiser that brought together teachers, families, and community members in a concentrated two-day effort.

Angelika Smit, the teacher responsible for starting the fundraiser, said she was looking for a charity project unique among the other initiatives the school has supported in the past when she discovered Choices, which sparked a personal connection.

“Every teacher at the school every school year is asked to do a community project,” she said. “We’ve done the food bank, we’ve done animals, and the principal asked me what I wanted to do, and it got me thinking. Unfortunately, I know somebody, a man, who could have used a shelter, and we started talking about that, and then I thought of that and considered, maybe there is a men’s shelter nearby.”

“I live in Collingwood, so I don’t know what’s going on here, but then at the office, they knew there was a men’s shelter, and that’s how I found Choices,” Smit added.

After learning of Choices through the school office, the organizing teacher decided the class would rally behind the shelter.

Kimberly Zettle, representing Choices, said that the class invited representatives from the shelter to visit the school and explain their work, the reality of homelessness, and the programs they offer.

“We set up a time, and we came and we had a little presentation that we had geared towards grade three and four,” she said. “I think it was about an hour, and we took some time to explain what we do in the different programs that we run, and what homelessness can look like, and what people sometimes think it might look like, and what it actually looks like.”

Students took notes and then visited other classrooms to share what they had learned, helping raise awareness across the school. Zettle said Choices was surprised but deeply moved by The Maples Academy and its students’ commitment.

“I think it’s great, because we don’t usually have younger people reaching out to us, it’s usually people that we already work with or older grades, typically in college or university,” Zettle said. “So I think it’s great that these kids are taking an interest now and learning about it, because it is something that we have to deal with. There’s not that much support out there for males, so I think it’s great to have this support.”

The fundraiser centred on a bake-and-craft sale. Students and families contributed homemade cookies, muffins, cupcakes, chocolates, and other treats, as well as handmade crafts such as key chains and creative art projects.

The library was transformed into a marketplace, with scheduled visits from each class and additional hours before and after school so parents could participate.

Parent volunteers supported the event while teachers continued regular classroom instruction.

Although the original goal was $500, the school community exceeded expectations, raising $1,300 in just two days. The funds will help Choices cover gaps not fully supported by existing funding, supporting men who are experiencing homelessness, job loss, or personal crisis.

For the students, the project offered a lesson in empathy and the impact a small group can have when it works together toward a common cause. Most admitted that initially, they were unaware of the significance of the homeless epidemic in society, especially the lack of support available for men.

Despite that initial lack of knowledge, the students of The Maples Academy applied themselves quickly, taking in valuable information and getting to work fast, demonstrating confidence, initiative and leadership while raising money for a generous cause.

Readers Comments (0)