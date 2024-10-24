Stop Highway 413: A call for smarter growth solutions

Dear Editor,

The recent tabling of Bill 212, the Reducing Gridlock, Saving You Time Act by Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria is a troubling escalation in the Ontario government’s push for Highway 413.

This bill represents an alarming departure from transparency and environmental responsibility. It permits round-the-clock construction, fast-tracks land expropriation, and imposes harsh penalties on those who oppose the project. Even more concerning, it eliminates the need for further environmental assessments — except for Indigenous consultations — and keeps critical studies on natural and cultural heritage hidden from the public eye.

This legislation is a clear sign that public opposition to Highway 413 is growing, and that our collective efforts are making a difference. However, it also highlights the urgent need to continue pressing for better alternatives. Building this toll-free mega-highway will destroy irreplaceable farmland, fragment our ecosystems, and carve through the Greenbelt, threatening the very fabric of our communities. Meanwhile, there are far more sustainable solutions to address Ontario’s growth, such as improving public transit, subsidizing truck tolls on Highway 407, and investing in green infrastructure.

Our voices are crucial in shaping a more responsible future. Concerned citizens must speak up now. I urge residents to contact Sylvia Jones, MPP for Dufferin-Caledon, or Kyle Seeback, MP for Dufferin-Caledon, to express their opposition to Highway 413. You can also take action by signing the petition and picking up a lawn sign at headwatersstopsthe413.com

Bill 212 shows that the government is feeling the pressure, but we cannot stop here. Let’s demand long-term, sustainable solutions that protect our natural heritage and ensure Ontario’s growth is managed wisely.

Sincerely,

Erica L. McNiece

Orangeville

