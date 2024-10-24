Letters to the Editor

Stop Highway 413: A call for smarter growth solutions

October 24, 2024   ·   0 Comments

Dear Editor,

The recent tabling of Bill 212, the Reducing Gridlock, Saving You Time Act by Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria is a troubling escalation in the Ontario government’s push for Highway 413.

This bill represents an alarming departure from transparency and environmental responsibility. It permits round-the-clock construction, fast-tracks land expropriation, and imposes harsh penalties on those who oppose the project. Even more concerning, it eliminates the need for further environmental assessments — except for Indigenous consultations — and keeps critical studies on natural and cultural heritage hidden from the public eye.

This legislation is a clear sign that public opposition to Highway 413 is growing, and that our collective efforts are making a difference. However, it also highlights the urgent need to continue pressing for better alternatives. Building this toll-free mega-highway will destroy irreplaceable farmland, fragment our ecosystems, and carve through the Greenbelt, threatening the very fabric of our communities. Meanwhile, there are far more sustainable solutions to address Ontario’s growth, such as improving public transit, subsidizing truck tolls on Highway 407, and investing in green infrastructure.

Our voices are crucial in shaping a more responsible future. Concerned citizens must speak up now. I urge residents to contact Sylvia Jones, MPP for Dufferin-Caledon, or Kyle Seeback, MP for Dufferin-Caledon, to express their opposition to Highway 413. You can also take action by signing the petition and picking up a lawn sign at headwatersstopsthe413.com

Bill 212 shows that the government is feeling the pressure, but we cannot stop here. Let’s demand long-term, sustainable solutions that protect our natural heritage and ensure Ontario’s growth is managed wisely.

Sincerely, 

Erica L. McNiece

Orangeville


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

Headwaters conducts mock hostage-taking exercise with Dufferin police

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Patients at Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC) and residents living in the area may have noticed an increase ...

WonderTree marks grand opening of family clinic, offering wraparound mental health care

By Sam Odrowski WonderTree Child, Adolescent and Family Practice celebrated the grand opening of its clinic in Orangeville on Friday, Oct. 18, with a ribbon ...

Boo on Broadway returns to downtown Orangeville

By Sam Odrowski Halloween came early to downtown Orangeville. The annual Boo! On Broadway event brought out thousands of children dressed up in costumes to ...

Orangeville eases parking rules for Pheasant Court

By JAMES MATTHEWS Orangeville staff devised a means by which neighbourhood parking restrictions could have been eased. But town council voted against allowing the picking ...

No speeding problems on Elizabeth, Zina streets

By JAMES MATTHEWS Orangeville has no speeding issues on Elizabeth Street and Zina Street. That’s the conclusion in a report to town council, tabled at ...

Local family physicians recognized for providing outstanding care

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Ontario College of Family Physicians (OCFP) is recognizing the outstanding care provided by family physicians across the ...

Council refuses Diwali fireworks in Orangeville this year

By JAMES MATTHEWS Orangeville supports Diwali celebrations, but not to the extent of permitting fireworks. In fact, council will not permit any new requests for ...

Too costly for Orangeville to do subdivision road connection: mayor

By JAMES MATTHEWS Orangeville officials and residents have to wait for a developer to complete work on a planned subdivision before the Hansen Boulevard connection ...