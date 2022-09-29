Spooktacular Scavenger Hunt returns for a spooky journey across Dufferin County

September 29, 2022 · 0 Comments

Hospice Dufferin is hosting its second annual Spookacular Scavenger Hunt, a fun day of connecting the community to businesses while raising awareness of Hospice Dufferin.

The Spooktacular Scavenger Hunt starts off at the Hospice Dufferin parking lot at 30 Centre Street in Orangeville, on Saturday, Oct. 22, at 10 a.m., and will take participants on a spooky journey throughout Dufferin County.

Participants will purchase tickets online that will give them one passport, one trick or treat bag, one mini-putt coupon and a pumpkin donated by 10 & 10 Garden Centre. Additional bags and mini-putt coupons can also be purchased. The participants on the day of the scavenger hunt will receive a list of participating names with addresses that they can follow at their own pace, where they will experience Halloween themed destinations.

“Once the participants arrive at their destinations they could be greeted by a costume character, a ghoul or even a witch or two,” RaDeana Montgomery Resource Development Communications Coordinator said. “We have some fantastic new businesses this year that will be creating some fantastic spooky experiences

A couple of locations to note: Globetrotter RV will have a spooky RV display complete with s’mores making and treats. Keller Williams in Shelburne will be handing out extra pumpkins and will have a spooky display. Lynbrook Golf and Country Club will be the final stop where the kids can enjoy mini-putt, crafts and special treats.

This is the second year that Hospice Dufferin has coordinated this fundraiser because it is a way for families or individuals to enjoy a fun day, exploring Dufferin County as well, helping support our local business community.

“We are very excited about this event,” Montgomery said. “It helps to bring families into businesses that they may not visit regularly, as well create education and awareness of the programs and services that Hospice Dufferin provides to the Dufferin community.

Participants can start their Scavenger Hunt once they pick up their treat bags and passports, however, the scavenger hunt must be completed by 3pm-4pm. There will be a final destination where participants will enjoy some crafts, goodies and the chance to return their passport to win some fantastic prizes.

“We have been so overwhelmed by our business community’s support by the great prizes and sponsorships that have been provided for this,” Montgomery said.

Special thanks to Orangeville Optometric, Go with Crowe, Globetrotter RV and Chartwell Montgomery Village for this sponsorship and support, she added.

“Also thank you to Globetrotter RV who has donated a camping chair which will be part of our family prize pack, Déjà vu for 1 round of bowling and a $100 GC for dinner at their restaurant, and to The Chocolate Shop for a chocolaty surprise,” said Montgomery.

Hospice Dufferin is responsible to raise 40 per cent of their operating budget through fundraisers such as The Butterfly Release. Funds raised go directly back to creating programs and services to help empower people living with life-limiting illness, their caregivers and the bereaved to live fully in the face of challenges.

Readers Comments (0)