SPCA shares advice for pet owners as kids head back to school

September 8, 2022 · 0 Comments

By Paula Brown

Students are back in the class room for the start of another school year and while getting into a new routine can be exciting for families, the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society is reminding owners that the change in routine can be hard on their beloved pets.

“A sudden change in schedule with longer time spent alone can be a big adjustment for our furry friends and we need to support them through the change,” said Dawn Lyons, manager for Ontario SPCA Orangeville & District Animal Centre.

To help families and their animals cope with the transition of being home alone longer, the Ontario SPCA has shared some tips to reduce their stress.

The SPCA suggests utilizing dog walking services and doggy daycares or asking a friend or family member that your pet is familiar with to take them for a walk and to check in on them during the day.

Alternatively, an extra-long walk in the morning, a game of fetch, or a quick training session may help tire a dog out before everyone heads out the door.

For cats, the SPCA recommends playtime with a wand toy or their favourite toy, which will help burn off extra energy.

Other tips include:

Putting on soft music designed specifically to help calm dogs or cats when you leave;

Place pheromone diffusers, available for both dogs and cats, around the house to help create a sense of calm;

Considers a “pet cam” to check on pets;

Try having your dog or cat go to the same “place”, such as their bed, when leaving to get them into a daily routine;

Hide high value treats around the animal’s area of the home to keep them distracted while leaving and make sure to leave the house calmly and quietly to avoid causing anxiety for your pet;

Start transitioning in advance when possible

“Remember to also spend quality time with your pets when you get home from school,” said Lyons.

For more tips and resources on animal health and well-being, visit www.ontariospca.ca.

