SPCA shares advice for pet owners as kids head back to school

September 8, 2022 · 0 Comments
By Paula Brown
Students are back in the class room for the start of another school year and while getting into a new routine can be exciting for families, the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society is reminding owners that the change in routine can be hard on their beloved pets.
“A sudden change in schedule with longer time spent alone can be a big adjustment for our furry friends and we need to support them through the change,” said Dawn Lyons, manager for Ontario SPCA Orangeville & District Animal Centre.
To help families and their animals cope with the transition of being home alone longer, the Ontario SPCA has shared some tips to reduce their stress.
The SPCA suggests utilizing dog walking services and doggy daycares or asking a friend or family member that your pet is familiar with to take them for a walk and to check in on them during the day.
Alternatively, an extra-long walk in the morning, a game of fetch, or a quick training session may help tire a dog out before everyone heads out the door.
For cats, the SPCA recommends playtime with a wand toy or their favourite toy, which will help burn off extra energy.
Other tips include:
“Remember to also spend quality time with your pets when you get home from school,” said Lyons.
For more tips and resources on animal health and well-being, visit www.ontariospca.ca.