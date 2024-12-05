Smart Headwaters campaign receives donation from Caledon couple

December 5, 2024 · 0 Comments

The Allan and Anne Thompson Community Fund is joining the hundreds of businesses, community partners and philanthropic residents who have donated to the Smart Headwaters campaign.

The $18-million fundraising campaign was launched last June to revolutionize and revitalize the equipment and resources at the Headwaters Health Care Centre, which is serving one of the fastest growing communities in the Greater Toronto Area.

The acquisition of a state-of-the-art MRI machine is the centrepiece of the Smart Headwaters campaign.

“Our government is supporting the operation of new MRIs across the province, including right here in our community at Headwaters Health Care Centre,” said Dufferin–Caledon MPP Sylvia Jones. “With the support of the Allan and Anne Thompson Community Fund, local families are one step closer to having access to world-class diagnostic imaging, where and when they need it, closer to home.”

Choosing to support this initiative was an easy choice for Anne and Allan, who hail from Caledon.

Anne joined the Board of Directors of the Headwaters Health Care Foundation in June 2020 and only three months later found herself as a patient needing Headwaters’ medical resources when she broke her back.

“Communities need their local hospitals and we want to know our hospital is equipped with all the latest diagnostic tools and resources to better serve our community. It really is a win-win for everyone because a well-equipped hospital with the most-up-to-date resources is a tremendous incentive to attract the talented medical professionals who will use those resources,” says Anne.

The Community Fund was established by the couple and is managed by the Brampton and Caledon Community Foundation (BACCF), based in Caledon East.

“I really appreciate and commend Allan and Anne for the leadership they have always shown—and continue to show—in support of important charitable causes in our community…(and) we’re thrilled that the BACCF can play its part in supporting their philanthropy,” says Lori Robinson, Brampton and Caledon Community Foundation chair.

Following Allan’s Caledon Mayoral retirement evening celebrations in November 2022 residual event proceeds were also added to the fund.

“I have lived in this community my entire life and we have so many inspiring individuals and businesses who regularly step up to support the various organizations and agencies our community relies on to thrive. It was important to me that the remaining funds from the retirement evening—in addition to our own continued support — be used in an ongoing and positive way for our community,” said Allan.

All monies deposited into the Fund remain in perpetuity.

Jim Boyd, President and CEO of the Brampton and Caledon Community Foundation, said the Allan and Anne Thompson Community Fund at the Brampton and Caledon Community Foundation is a Donor-Directed Fund from which Allan and Anne can support various charities on an annual basis.

“The Thompson endowment fund has already provided financial grants to several Caledon-based charities, and this year it’s great to see Allan and Anne direct their annual grant to the Headwaters Health Care Centre, which is such an important hospital for so many Caledon residents,” said Boyd.

Ground broke for the MRI earlier this fall and is scheduled to be completed next year.

To learn more about the first MRI coming to Headwaters visit www.headwatershealth.ca/MRI.

For more information or to join Allan and Anne and support the Smart Headwaters campaign visit the link: https://tinyurl.com/CaledonCares.

Readers Comments (0)