Six New pickleball courts unveiled at Mono College Park

June 7, 2024   ·   0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

The Town of Mono unveiled six new pickleball courts on May 24.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held with Dufferin-Caledon MPP Sylvia Jones, Mono Mayor John Creelman, Mono CAO Mike Dunmore, and a host of avid pickleball players, at Mono College Park.

The courts are complete with nets, posts, fencing, windbreak, and LED lighting.

A $150,000 capital grant from the Ontario Trillium Foundation (OTF) was committed specifically toward the construction of the new pickleball courts.

“The Ontario government has provided this investment through the Ontario Trillium Foundation to repair and repurpose two tennis courts into the six new dedicated pickleball courts for members of our community to enjoy for years to come,” said MPP Jones.

The Ontario Trillium Foundation (OTF) is an agency of the Ontario government that funds projects with the view of building healthy and vibrant communities.

Mayor John Creelman offered his thanks for the “generous support from our federal and provincial partners that has allowed Mono to repurpose Mono College Park tennis courts into pickleball courts to the benefit of this growing sport.” 

Neil Lumsden, Ontario’s Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sport, noted the importance of supporting not-for-profits.

“Non-profit organizations across Ontario deliver programming that makes a difference,” said Lumsden. “That’s why funding that my ministry is providing through the OTF is so important. Our government wants to ensure that these programs and spaces remain the heart of communities across our province.”

Last year, OTF distributed more than $110 million across 1,044 community projects and multi-sector partnerships.


