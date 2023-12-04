General News

Sending a letter to Santa? Make sure you meet the deadline

December 4, 2023   ·   0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

If your child plans to send a letter to Santa this year with hopes of receiving a reply, make sure they drop it in a mailbox by the deadline so they get a response before Christmas.

Canada Post is reminding families that they have until Dec. 7 to mail their letters to get a response before Christmas.

Canada Post cannot guarantee delivery dates, but Santa does respond to all letters he receives.

For teachers, if you plan to mail a class letter to Santa, make sure you do so by Dec. 1 so a reply can be sent before the holiday break.

To make sure your letter is received at the North Pole, you should address all letters to Santa Claus. All letters from one family should be in the same envelope.

No stamps are required to mail a letter to Santa within Canada.

Include a return address on the top left corner of your letter and drop the letter in any Canada Post mailbox or post office.

Address your letters to Santa Claus, North Pole, HOH OHO, Canada.


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

Nottawasaga OPP kicks off Mental Health & Wellness awareness campaign

By Brian Lockhart The Nottawasaga OPP is launching a new campaign to bring public awareness to what can be done when a person is experiencing ...

Orangeville mayor nominated at 2023 Premier’s Award

By JAMES MATTHEWS, LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Orangeville Mayor Lisa Post was recently included in a rarified field. Post, a Humber College Bachelor of Community ...

Revitalizing History: Lord Dufferin IODE fundraises to replace vandalized nurse sculpture

By Sam Odrowski A local not-for-profit women’s group is one step closer to replacing a work of art in Orangeville that was vandalized last year. ...

Make a difference in local health care with Headwaters’ Patient Advisory Program

By Paula Brown  Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC) is seeking individuals with firsthand experience at the hospital as a patient, family member, caregiver or volunteer ...

Orangeville Food Bank’s community vending machine relocates to Mill St. Library

In June, the Orangeville Food Bank partnered with the Town of Orangeville and Orangeville Public Library to launch a community vending machine. The machine was ...

Blackline Consulting delivers Orangeville’s service review

By JAMES MATTHEWS, LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Orangeville has a clearer line toward modernizing its service to best manage future growth. The municipality partnered with ...

Orangeville ratepayers could see 4.5% tax increase

By JAMES MATTHEWS, LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Little population growth against inflation in Orangeville is expected to have a hand in a 4.5 per cent ...

Orangeville sees savings in policing costs starting next year

By JAMES MATTHEWS, LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Orangeville will soon begin to realize significant savings in policing costs. Town council and the public got the ...

Tight economic conditions takes toll on mental health, service providers

By JAMES MATTHEWS The Edify Centre in Orangeville recently asked town council for immediate financial assistance. Sonia McDonald, a facilitator and counsellor at the Edify ...

Dufferin County eyes 4% tax levy increase following cuts

By Paula Brown  Dufferin County councillors are back at the table, crunching numbers as they begin deliberations over the 2024 budget.  Dufferin County Council met ...