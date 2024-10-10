Self-referral age for breast cancer screening lowered to 40 from 50

By Sam Odrowski

Eligible women in Ontario aged 40 to 49 can now be screened for breast cancer without a physician referral.

Before the province’s change in age criteria for screening, announced on Tuesday, Oct. 8, only people aged 50-74 could access a screening without a referral.

The change is part of a new expansion to the Ontario Breast Screening Program (OBSP) and comes during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, which takes place in October each year.

“The expansion will provide greater access and allow more people to take action for their breast health,” said a press release from the Hills of Headwaters Collaborative.

Breast cancer in the 40 to 49 age group represents 13 per cent of all projected cases of breast cancer in Canada, according to Canadian Cancer Statistics from 2023.

Mammograms are available at Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC), which is one of three OBSP locations in Dufferin–Caledon.

Mammograms are an effective screening test for breast cancer.

For Breast Cancer Awareness Month, HHCC is offering more screening mammograms, equivalent to 48 additional patients, so stop by the hospital today if you’re eligible.

“Getting a mammogram is the one of the best ways people can detect abnormalities in the breast – long before you can feel a lump. Mammograms can see even the smallest lesions that need treatment, which can lower the risk of dying from breast cancer thanks to early diagnosis. Mammograms are safe and they save lives,” said HHCC’s Chief of Staff and General Surgeon Dr. Grace Wang.

“In addition to being a certified centre for the Ontario Breast Screening Program, Headwaters Health Care Centre runs a Breast Diagnostic Assessment Program which helps expedite diagnosis and referral to a breast surgeon. In recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Headwaters is offering more screening mammogram appointments. Don’t take chances and don’t wait to book your mammogram.”

It is estimated one in eight women in Canada will develop breast cancer throughout their lifetime. It is the most common cancer among Canadian women.

The good news is breast cancer is treatable and curable, but the earlier a person is diagnosed, the better chance they have at survival.

“According to 2023 data, only 62 per cent of eligible individuals in our community are up to date with mammogram screenings. In collaboration with community partners and physicians, our goal is to increase that number and decrease the risk of breast cancer in Dufferin and Caledon,” said Hills of Headwaters Collaborative Ontario Health Team’s executive director Dave Pearson.

“The OBSP expansion will allow more people in our community to self-refer for a mammogram earlier in their life, increasing access to care for those who may not have otherwise been able to receive a referral. Early detection helps save lives.”

A breast cancer screening is recommended every two years by the OBSP.

More information on the new eligibility for screening as well as where to get screened and what to expect is available online at preventingcancer.ca.

To book a mammogram breast screening appointment, eligible individuals can call HHCC at (519) 941-2410 ext. 2842 from Monday to Friday between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Alternatively, eligible individuals can call the Dufferin/Caledon Community Help Line at 1-844-806-3093, where an operator will help navigate callers to the nearest OBSP site.

