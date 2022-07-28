Second ‘Little Library’ unveiled at Lions Club Sport Park

July 28, 2022

By Peter Richardson

Take two girls, one library and initiative, mix together and what do you get? Not one but two ‘Little Libraries’ in Orangeville!

Part of the Believe Leadership Club at Orangeville District Secondary School (ODSS), students Trinity Allen and Victoria Swanson teamed up with Orangeville Public Library’s Teen Advisory Group (TAG), to create two community ‘Little Libraries’. They serve all Orangeville residents.

The first ‘Little Library’ was installed in October last year by the entrance to Headwaters Hospital, while the most recent is located in Lions Club Sport Park, at 120 Diane Drive.

The ‘Little Library’, is a self-sustaining box for books that is placed in a community space. It contains a variety of reading material, for all ages.

Community members are encouraged to take a book and leave another one for others to enjoy. The Library however, continues to provide books which are donated to them, as needed.

“The Library Board was delighted to help local students achieve their leadership project goal,” said Orangeville Public Library board chair, Bill Rea. “With the support of the Town’s parks staff, we believe we have found an ideal location for a new community book exchange library.”

The Believe Leadership Course, developed by Canadian Olympian Sarah Wells, is a 10-week extracurricular program teaching leadership, mental health, wellness and entrepreneurship skills to high school students. The Teen Advisory Group provides an opportunity for local youth to share their ideas about the library’s teen programs, services and collections, as well as to gain community service volunteer hours.

The library provides funds for materials to construct and paint the ‘Little Library’, in addition to the book content.

Victoria Swanson, who teamed up with Trinity Allen to make the ‘Little Library’, shared what the experience has been like.

“It has been an amazing opportunity working on this project. I still can’t believe that this library standing in front of us today, was once just an idea on paper,” Swanson said. “I’d like to thank the Orangeville Public Library and the Teen Advisory Group for ongoing support and partnership on this project. I hope this library will help new aspiring readers find their passion for books and help even the most experienced reading enthusiasts discover their new favourites. I am thrilled to see our vision live on as we hand over our project to the Teen Advisory Group in the Fall and am excited to see the difference it will make in the community.”

Allen also noted her excitement, seeing the project come to fruition.

“Victoria and I began our ‘Little Library’ with merely an idea and a passion for literacy; it is because of the ongoing guidance and support of the Orangeville Library that our vision came to life,” she said. “Our partnership with the Teen Advisory Group strives encourages reading by ensuring books are as accessible as possible to members of our community, while also promoting the exchange of old favourites for new adventures. As someone who played soccer at Lions Park for years, I knew from the beginning that this location would provide a beautiful home for our project. I look forward to knowing that with every page turned and each new chapter, our stories live on.”

