Second Annual Christmas Village coming to Orangeville Fairgrounds this weekend

December 5, 2024 · 0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

Get into the spirit of the season with the second annual Christmas Village this weekend.

The festive event, featuring over 100 vendors, is coming to the Orangeville Fairgrounds from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7.

Free to attend, the Christmas Village will feature local businesses and entrepreneurs with unique gifts and seasonal treasures to peruse.

“All the vendors will be ready with everything for anyone on your Christmas list, or for a bit of self-gifting as well,” said Becca Williams of Neighbourhood Events who’s organizing the event with the Hometown Market.

Santa Claus will be making an appearance at the Christmas Village from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., offering free photos with children and an opportunity to interact.

Williams said around 3,000 people attended the event last year and organizers are anticipating 4,000 to 5,000 attendees this year.

A cocktail bar with alcoholic beverages and mocktails will be available during the Christmas Village, in addition to live music. There will also be a hot cocoa bar where attendees can indulge in delicious flavours and cozy vibes.

The Christmas Village will be fundraising for Family Transition Place (FTP), with a representative from the emergency shelter for women accepting donations at its entrance. FTP will also be the recipient of proceeds raised from a raffle draw at the event and gift-wrapping table.

Williams said the community should come out and enjoy the Christmas Village for an event that not only supports a local charity, but local small businesses and entrepreneurs as well.

