Seasonal pool is possible for Mono, says councillor

October 10, 2024 · 0 Comments

By JAMES MATTHEWS

Mono resident may have their own swimming pool at some point in the future.

That is, if Councillor Elaine Cape’s efforts come to fruition.

Michele Fisher broached the idea of the town constructing a recreation centre equipped with a swimming pool for residents, during Mono’s Oct. 8 council meeting.

And she offered an idea of how the town could offer something for residents until that day a local swimming pool opens.

“Until something like this can be funded and constructed, can Mono have some kind of funding agreement with Town of Orangeville whereby residents can register for swimming and other recreational programs without waiting for one week after Orangeville residents can register?”

Capes said she’s heard similar queries from many residents.

“Moms, especially, talking about the fact they cannot get life-saving skills for their children,” Capes said. “I’ve also had people in other age brackets asking me about this because they need somewhere to do light exercise for rehabilitation and there’s nothing available.

“It’s very difficult to go to other surrounding areas, without naming them, because they serve their residents first and we are not on the top of the list.”

Capes said she’s actively engaging the community to gauge local interest in having a Mono-specific recreation facility.

Mayor John Creelman said Fisher’s second request is particularly interesting.

“I’ve had some discussions with the mayor of Orangeville who has signalled that they are looking for partnerships,” he said. “I think we can explore this with them.

“I know it is an aggravation that some of these programs fill up in that week and our residents don’t have an opportunity to partake.”

Coun. Melinda Davie is a member of the Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex’s board of management. The Shelburne complex has an outdoor pool that’s used by Mono residents, she said. But it isn’t an indoor pool.

“This is big money and if anybody is following what’s going on in Orangeville, they have had an indoor pool with a problem that they’ve just opened,” Davie said. “Millions and millions of dollars were spent on this pool.”

Orangeville council signed a cheque for almost $1-million in September to finish the work at the Alder Street swimming pool.

So far, as much as $10,304,143 has been spent over four years on replacing the pool liner at the arena. The initial cost estimate for the work in September 2020 was $3 million. It’s estimated that the whole arena when it was built, including the ice rinks and other features, cost about $20 million.

The town’s other pool, the one at the Tony Rose Memorial Sports Centre, had to be taken offline. A crucial piece of equipment’s failure has led Orangeville to consider that pool’s future.

A report from that town’s Department of Community Services said that, despite numerous attempts to fix the unit over the past year, the equipment was unrepairable. An assessment is being undertaken to determine the extent of work needed at the centre.

“I’m not surprised they (Orangeville) are looking for partners because they will be looking for money,” Davie said. “That’s a different thing than saying can we get lessons for some of our children.

“It would have to be a massive amount of our residents, I think, that would be able to avail of a swimming pool to justify the huge costs of an indoor pool in 2024.”

“Yes, but we do need access to a seasonal pool,” Capes said. “Having an outdoor pool is lovely in the summer when it’s hot but it doesn’t do a lot for everybody.”

Capes said she’s talking to “a number of different people” about making a pool happen in Mono. She also broached the possibility of obtaining grant money and other funding to offset costs.

“I’m optimistic that, without it costing the taxpayers millions of dollars, that we will be able to secure a seasonal pool,” she said.

Readers Comments (0)