Salaries of Dufferin County Councillors disclosed in recent report

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Dufferin County Councillors racked up nearly half a million in salary and expenses in 2024 according to a recent report.

During their meeting on March 13, Dufferin County Council was presented with the 2024 Remuneration and Expenses Paid Report from Aimee Raves, the county’s corporate finance manager.

According to the report, Dufferin County Councillors received $460,114.95 in taxable remuneration, $6,252.38 in milage, and $60,456.77 in additional expenses for a total of $496,824.10 in 2024.

The largest salary for a County Councillor was paid to Melancthon Mayor Darren White, who served as the 146th Warden of Dufferin County. White was paid a total of $94,942.57 in 2024.

Three Dufferin County Councillors received more than $30,000 in 2024. Topping out at $35,606.62 was Mulmur Mayor Janet Horner, followed by Orangeville Mayor Lisa Post with $32,510.74 and Orangeville Deputy Mayor Todd Tayor with $30,276.17.

Grand Valley Mayor Steve Solomon was the Dufferin County Councillor to make the least in 2024 with a total of $26,452.08.

The remaining 10 County Councillors were paid between $29,500 and $26,500 each.

The report to Dufferin County Council also made note of the attendance for meetings over the 2024 council period. During 2024, there were 11 regular meetings and six special meetings for County Council.

Coun. Lisa Post and Coun. Philip Rentsch were the only two Dufferin County Councillors to miss zero meetings in 2024.

“I want to call out and give a hero biscuit to Coun. Post and Coun. Rentsch. To be able to be here for every meeting is noteworthy and impressive,” said Councillor Taylor.

The Remuneration and Expenses Paid report including each councillor’s salary for 2024 is available on the County of Dufferin website.

