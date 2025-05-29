Uncategorized

Route changes coming to public transit system

By JAMES MATTHEWS

It’s laudable that Orangeville continues efforts to open the public transit system, but one local accessibility advocate has an idea that may lend itself to everybody’s advantage.

Orangeville resident James Jackson is an accessibility advocate who uses his voice to ensure all Orangeville residents have a means of getting around.

He said he understands why the town’s buses can’t get into some parts of the municipality and why access is limited.

Jackson suggested Orangeville, Dufferin County, and even Shelburne join forces to address shared wheelchair-accessible transportation needs.

Jackson suggested the town, with Dufferin County and Shelburne, try a pilot Wheel-Trans service to see how it works out.

Mayor Lisa Post said Jackson’s suggestion is something she and Deputy Mayor Todd Taylor can take to county council.

“The county has just implemented some additions to their transit routes as well, so it’s not something that could be quickly implemented,” she said. “We’ve just recently expanded seniors’ transit within the county to ensure that seniors in the county have the opportunity to get rides to places like grocery store and banks and pharmacies.”

She said there will soon be a new route starting from Shelburne to Orangeville.

“So there have already been a couple of enhancements to transit in that way,” Post said.

Some enhancements to the local Orangeville Transit system are also in the works. A report into updating the town’s bus routes was included on the agenda during council’s May 26 meeting.

Route changes stem from a discussion during council’s April 14 meeting. Changes include transit services on Elizabeth Street to service the medical building and Lord Dufferin Centre, serving areas east of Highway 10 and south of Highway 9, while removing the need to drop off and pick up passengers on Highway 10.

During discussions surrounding the proposed changes to existing transit routes, council directed staff to investigate the possibility of adjusting the route west of Blind Line, adding service to the Elizabeth Street and First Street area, and adjusting the routes in the areas east of Highway 10 and south of Highway 9.

Implementation of the new routes is expected in September.

According to a report to council, staff are confident the changes will improve safety and efficiency of the bus system.


