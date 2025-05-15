Response to Orangeville’s proposed changes for businesses on designated holidays

This letter is in reply to the article published on May 1st, 2025 –– “Holiday Changes” in the Orangeville Citizen.

In the article some of the council made mention and would like to keep stores open in Orangeville on very special days –– Christmas, Good Friday and Easter Sunday.

Canada has been a Christian country forever and these special days that they are wishing to change shows a lack of respect to Christians in this town.

Also, please consider people that will have to work in these days, time that normally they spend with their families would be very upsetting.

I don’t know that we as Christians interfere with the special days of non-believers of different religions and also people who choose not to take part or accept these religious holidays.

Please do not make this motion to change what has existed forever. People do not need to have major changes made in our town –– there are too many changes that are imposed on us in this troubled world.

I know after reading this article that there are several people concerned or upset with council’s thinking.

D. Urser

Orangeville

