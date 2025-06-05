Uncategorized

Resident asks Mono to reconsider Mono Adjala Townline work

By JAMES MATTHEWS

After receiving a decisive answer about repairs to Mono Adjala Townline, council was asked to reconsider its refusal.

Council stated during a meeting in mid-May that continuing to lobby for pavement for the Mono Adjala Townline will not influence when the road will get asphalt. It was in response to Mono resident Anthony Hosein’s request.

He suggested the work could be covered by money from the Canada Community Building Fund (CCBF).

He was told last month that the CCBF was not considered when priorities for the 2025 municipal operating and capital budget were batted about. The CCBF was formerly known as the Gas Tax Fund.

Councillor Elaine Capes said on May 19 that the 14 residents of that road who signed a recent petition were not asking for pavement. They requested council find a solution to stabilize the road.

“Thank you for noting that they did not ask for paving of the road because I think that’s important to know,” Mayor John Creelman said then. “It’s not going to get paved any faster by continuing this drumbeat.”

Hosein broached the topic again when council met May 27.

“Council mentioned beating of the drum on the last council meeting when asking for updates on the Mono Adjala Townline maintenance concerns,” he said in an emailed question to council. “Do we have a more reasonable update that can be shared with the residents?”

Fred Simpson, the town’s clerk, said there wasn’t a specific question other than if council would reconsider its previously stated position.

“Talk to us at budget time,” Creelman said. “That’s all I can say.”

“Right now we do have a study that’s being done on the Mono Adjala Townline to make it safer, which is what residents who came here to petition want,” Capes said.

“They didn’t want paving. They wanted to make sure that the road was being maintained so that they felt safe. So that’s where we are and that makes more sense.”

Coun. Ralph Manktelow said Mono takes care of the upper reaches of the road in question. The lower portion is maintained by Adjala-Tosorontio. He said he’s gotten word from officials at the neighbouring community that the road’s lower part will be repaved this summer.


