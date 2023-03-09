Registration for summer recreation and camp programs starting soon

March 9, 2023 · 0 Comments

Orangeville Recreation will be opening registration for spring programs, like swimming lessons, and town run summer camps later this month.

“Town of Orangeville staff pride ourselves on being able to provide high value programs for our Town’s residents, whether it’s learning how to swim, having access to more active lifestyle programming, or finding something for students to do when school is out,” said Sharon Doherty-Gaudin, manager of recreation and events.

Registration for spring recreation programs and summer camp registration will both open at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Mar. 28.

Spring Recreation Programs include swimming lessons, art programs, cooking programs, parent and baby yoga, and aquatic leadership

Summer Camp Programs include mini camps – ages 4 to 5, junior camps – ages 6 to 8, senior camps – ages 9 to 11, pre-teen camps – ages 10 to 13

Program information will be available online for recreation programs as of March 21. Summer camp program information is available online now.

For more information visit orangeville.ca/recreationregistration.

Readers Comments (0)