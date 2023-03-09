General News

Registration for summer recreation and camp programs starting soon

March 9, 2023   ·   0 Comments

Orangeville Recreation will be opening registration for spring programs, like swimming lessons, and town run summer camps later this month. 

“Town of Orangeville staff pride ourselves on being able to provide high value programs for our Town’s residents, whether it’s learning how to swim, having access to more active lifestyle programming, or finding something for students to do when school is out,” said Sharon Doherty-Gaudin, manager of recreation and events. 

Registration for spring recreation programs and summer camp registration will both open at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Mar. 28. 

Spring Recreation Programs include swimming lessons, art programs, cooking programs, parent and baby yoga, and aquatic leadership

Summer Camp Programs include mini camps – ages 4 to 5, junior camps – ages 6 to 8, senior camps – ages 9 to 11, pre-teen camps – ages 10 to 13

Program information will be available online for recreation programs as of March 21. Summer camp program information is available online now. 

For more information visit orangeville.ca/recreationregistration.



         


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

Indigenous art exhibit unveiled at local museum

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Museum of Dufferin (MoD) and the Dufferin County Cultural Resource Circle (DCCRC) have unveiled a new art ...

Quilt raffle raising money for Family Transition Place

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Created with soft fabrics and intricate designs, a quilt can be a multifarious textile, providing both comfort and ...

Stop sign to be relocated at Alder and Glengarry intersection 

By Sam Odrowski Orangeville council voted unanimously to relocate an all-way stop sign in a residential area. During its meeting last Monday (Feb. 27), council ...

Out of the Cold program launched at Choices to keep the homeless warm

By JAMES MATTHEWS, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A new program that aims to bring vulnerable people out of the cold has been launched in Dufferin ...

Mono wrestles against spending priorities, acceptable tax levy

By JAMES MATTHEWS, LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER These are difficult financial times, and it’s hard for a town council to maintain a “digestible” necessary tax ...

Orangeville council hears proposed changes to subdivision plan

By JAMES MATTHEWS, LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Orangeville town council got a clearer idea of alterations requested by the proponent of an already-approved subdivision. Trish ...