General News

Regional transit survey seeking public input on future of rural transportation

January 3, 2026   ·   0 Comments

The counties of Bruce, Dufferin, Grey, and Wellington, together with Saugeen Mobility and Regional Transit (SMART), are inviting residents to share their transportation needs and priorities as part of a joint Regional Transit Study.

A new study is exploring how to better connect and move residents across all four counties. The study will assess whether a unified transit network is feasible, with the goal of making travel easier for passengers, identifying efficiencies through collaboration, and expanding transit service to areas with limited transportation options.

A public survey, open until Jan. 25, 2026, asks residents about how they currently travel, what matters most when it comes to transit service, and their thoughts on existing transportation options across the region.

Transit needs are growing across rural communities in the region. Population growth, an ageing population, and rising costs are increasing demand for transportation options across Bruce, Dufferin, Grey, and Wellington Counties. This study will help identify residents’ needs, assess which transportation options are feasible, and estimate the resources required to operate an effective system.

Dillon Consulting Limited has been engaged to design and assess the feasibility of a unified regional transit network. The study will identify routes and service levels suitable for the region, passenger fare strategy and cost structure, and integration opportunities with existing transit services. A study presentation will go to county councils for consideration in mid-2026.

Community engagement is a key component of the planning phase. In addition to the online survey, three public open houses are scheduled for January 2026. Two sessions will be in person, and one will be available virtually. 

The project webpage at www.grey.ca/regional-transit will share details on dates, times, and locations in the coming weeks. Project staff will also attend community events throughout January to answer questions and gather feedback.

The Regional Transit Survey is available online at www.surveymonkey.com/r/BDGWtransitsurvey and takes approximately five to 10 minutes to complete. Responses remain confidential and are used only to inform the study.

Paper copies of the survey are available at the four county administration buildings and some public libraries.

  • Bruce County: 30 Park St, Walkerto
  • Bruce County Public Libraries: library.brucecounty.on.ca/
  • Dufferin County: 55 Zina St, Orangeville or Edelbrock Centre, 30 Centre St, Orangeville
  • Grey County: 595 9th Ave E, Owen Sound
  • Wellington County: 74 Woolwich St, Guelph

For more information about the Regional Transit Study, visit grey.ca/regional-transit.

The Regional Transit Study is receiving $50,000 from the federal Rural Transit Solutions Fund


