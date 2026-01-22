RCMP National High Risk Child Sex Offender Database officially launches online

January 22, 2026

By Joshua Drakes

The public now has access to a centralized, accessible database on child sex offenders nationwide for the first time, as part of a bill passed through parliament.

This bill, the High Risk Child Sex Offender Database Act, was brought into force on Dec. 31, 2024. This bill outlined a requirement to establish a publicly accessible database of people convicted of sexual offenses against children and who pose a high risk of committing similar crimes again.

The online database officially launched on Thursday, Jan. 15.

The database was described by Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Public Safety, as an important move to protect children across Canada.

“Children are amongst the most vulnerable members in our society, and our government is committed to keeping them safe,” he said. “The High Risk Child Sex Offender Database will help to protect children and their communities from harm by providing law enforcement agencies with an additional tool to ensure appropriate monitoring of high-risk offenders as well as providing the public with verified information to support their personal safety.”

This database is the first of its kind in Canada, as the previous database, the National Sex Offender Registry, is reserved for access by law enforcement only. This new database provides the public with up-to-date, accurate information on high-risk, convicted child sex offenders who officials believe may be at risk of repeat offenses.

Each offender profile may include names, date of birth, gender, a physical description, including any distinguishing marks, a photograph, description of offenses committed, any conditions related, and the city, town, municipality, or other district where they currently reside

It will also provide local police with an easy-to-access, centralized service to present information to the community and other services in a timely fashion, according to RCMP Commissioner Mike Duheme, thereby streamlining the flow of information.

“Protecting children from sexual offenses and exploitation is a responsibility we all share and is a priority for the RCMP,” he said. “The importance of centralizing public notifications of high-risk child sex offenders is two-fold: it now provides Canadians with a tool to get informed and take appropriate precautions and, it also helps the law enforcement community share information more seamlessly on offenders amongst themselves.”

“The RCMP is proud to have worked with Public Safety and the provinces and territories to ensure the Database provides value to communities across Canada.”

This database, while activated by the RCMP, will primarily be expanded and edited by provincial and local police, who will be responsible for identifying and submitting offenders for inclusion in the database, as well as ensuring the accuracy of the information provided.

For more information on the new database, go to https://rcmp.ca/en/high-risk-child-sex-offender-database.

