RaDeana Montgomery nets national fundraising recognition

December 8, 2022 · 0 Comments

By James Matthews, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

An Orangeville woman’s fundraising prowess has earned her national recognition.

RaDeana Montgomery, the resource development communication coordinator at Hospice Dufferin, was judged to be the Best Individual Fundraising Professional by Charity Village.

She got the award during the organization’s annual conference on Nov. 30.

Charity Village is a career resource for more than 170,000 charitable and non-profit organizations across Canada.

“RaDeana demonstrates a dedication to exemplifying how the for-profit world and the not-for-profit world can work together to provide supports in our community,” said Maureen Riedler, Hospice Dufferin’s executive director.

“She has developed fundraisers that are inclusive of benefiting both sectors.”

Individual fundraisers in the non-profit sector connect donors to important causes by finding new and innovative ways to raise money.

The Best Individual Fundraising Professional Award recognizes exceptional individual achievement in fundraising over the past year.

Montgomery was nominated by Riedler. Once the submission was sent to Charity Village, five nominees from each category were moved forward as finalists. The winner was chosen by an outside panel of fundraising experts.

“This award is an honour,” Montgomery said. “When they announced the finalists I was just so happy to have made it that far. When they announced my name, I was speechless.

“Fundraising is a tough job, one that I take to heart, so I knew I was in a category with some other amazing caring, compassionate people.”

Hospice Dufferin is responsible to raise 40 per cent of its operating budget. The COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent shut-down caused the organization to be creative in finding ways to raise money in Dufferin County. Many of the social means of generating funds were halted to limit the coronavirus’ spread.

Montgomery, in her position as Resource Development Communication Coordinator, is responsible to assist Hospice Dufferin to adapt its fundraising strategy for a COVID-altered world. She reinvented and strengthened the fundraising plan and diversified revenue sources.

In addition to creating new fundraising strategies, Montgomery worked hard this year to communicate with donors and potential donors to keep people engaged with Hospice Dufferin and expand the organization’s audience.

Hospice Dufferin held many fundraisers in 2022, including the Hike for Hospice Dufferin, Butterfly Release, Golf 4 Hospice, Spooktacular Scavenger Hunt, and the successful A Night in Paris dinner that was a partnership with Alzheimer Society of Dufferin County.

Funds raised go directly back to creating programs and services to help empower people living with life-limiting illness, their caregivers and the bereaved to live fully in the face of challenges.

