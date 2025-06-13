General News

Purolator’s Tackle Hunger Red Bag Campaign returns to Grand Valley for second year

June 13, 2025   ·   0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

A campaign that looks to support induvial who are struggling to afford food is returning to Grand Valley.

The Purolator Tackle Hunger Red Bag campaign kicked off on June 8, but is continuing until Sunday, June 15.

The campaign is in support of the Dufferin Food Share, which is operated by the Orangeville Food Bank, and provides food to Grand Valley residents in need of assistance.

Volunteers dropped off approximately 3,000 red bags throughout Grand Valley and Waldemar on June 8.

Residents are asked to fill the red bags with non-perishable food items and leave them on their doorsteps by 9 a.m. on June 15 to be picked up by Purolator couriers. All red bags will then be delivered to the food bank.

The Dufferin Food Share is a partnership between the Grand Valley Food Bank and Orangeville Food Bank, with the two organizations joining forces last year to better address food insecurity within Dufferin County. The Dufferin Food Share saw a 46 per cent increase in individuals accessing its services from December 2023 to December 2024. The number rose to 112 visitors from 70. The Orangeville Food Bank has seen a 19 per cent increase in the number of households it served in December 2024, compared to December 2023.

Last year, thanks to the generosity of the people in Grand Valley, Purolator delivered 7,000 pounds of food to the Dufferin Food Share as part of its first-ever Purolator Tackle Hunger Red Bag campaign.

There are several items on the Dufferin Food Share’s most needed items list.

These items include packaged pasta, canned beans, canned fish and meat, soups, canned fruits and vegetables, cereal, rice, 100 per cent fruit juice, jam and peanut butter.

“Being a kid is hard. Being a hungry kid is harder. Yet one in three Canadians who rely on food banks are children. Filling the Purolator Red Bag will help tackle hunger and stock the shelves of the Dufferin Food Share who are helping to feed children in Grand Valley,” reads a press release from Purolator’s Tackle Hunger Red Bag Campaign.

Those who do not receive a bag can donate at www.orangevillefoodbank.org/donate.


