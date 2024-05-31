Purolator Tackle Hunger Red Bag coming to Grand Valley

May 31, 2024 · 0 Comments

The Purolator Tackle Hunger Red Bag campaign is coming to Grand Valley for the first time.

As residents across Dufferin County and Canada continue to grapple with rising food insecurity, the Red Bag campaign provides an opportunity for community members to leave non-perishable food at their porch to be collected by volunteers and delivered to the Grand Valley Food Bank (Dufferin Food Share).

The campaign runs from June 2 to 9 and food bank volunteers will drop off approximately 5,000 red bags throughout the Grand Valley community on June 2.

Residents are asked to fill their bags with non-perishable food items and leave on their doorsteps on June 9, before 11 a.m., to be picked up by Purolator couriers. All the red bags will then be delivered to the food bank to help those in need.

The Dufferin Food Share is a partnership between the Grand Valley Food Bank and Orangeville Food Bank, with the two organizations joining forces earlier this year to better address food insecurity within Dufferin County. The Grand Valley Food Bank saw a 47 per cent increase in need from 2022 to 2023, while Orangeville Food Bank saw increases of 37 per cent in the same period.

The Grand Valley Food Bank’s most needed items are:

Pasta

Pasta sauce

Canned tomatoes

Canned veggies

Boxed macaroni (Kraft Dinner – style)

Canned tuna and salmon

Canned meat

Juice boxes

Juice

Cereal

Peanut butter

Jams

Rice

Sugar

Readers Comments (0)