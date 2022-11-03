Public invited to Orangeville’s Remembrance Day ceremony and parade

By Sam Odrowski

A Remembrance Day Parade and cenotaph service is coming back to Orangeville next Friday (Nov. 11) after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

The parade will commence at 10:30 a.m. and march from 7 John Street, where the Orangeville Legion Br. 233 is located, down to Broadway before turning onto Second Street and arriving at the Alexandra Park Cenotaph. The service at the cenotaph will begin no later than 10:45 a.m.

The public is invited to attend for the first time since 2019 when people lined the streets to show their respect and honour the sacrifices made by Canada’s veterans and those who never made it home.

“We’re inviting everyone in the public, there are no restrictions,” said Orangeville Legion Br. 233 president Barry Kimber. “Everybody’s welcome to come and we’re hoping for as much turnout as possible. Back in 2019, you couldn’t move in that park, so it was covered right across the road all the way around the outside. We probably had 1,000 people there and we’re hoping to see all those people out again.”

The Remembrance Day service at the cenotaph, where wreaths will be laid, will wrap up around noon.

