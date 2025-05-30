Public input sought by UGDSB for Human Rights Review

May 30, 2025 · 0 Comments
The Upper Grand District School Board (UGDSB) has initiated an independent Human Rights review of its services, which is being conducted by lawyers Pat Case and Julie Lassonde.
This review looks to identify systemic barriers with the goal of promoting human rights centered actions.
The appointed reviewers bring professional experience in advancing human rights and evaluating institutional policies.
Members of the UGDSB community are invited to make written comments to contribute to this review by June 30. All comments will be kept confidential.
To submit your comments, please visit: tejoin.com/scroll/808377056