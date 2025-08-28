General News

Province allocates nearly $6 million for improvements to Highway 9 and the Gore Road intersection

August 28, 2025   ·   0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Highway 9’s intersection with the Gore Road in Caledon will soon be improved. The provincial government recently announced $5.92 million to enhance safety and fight gridlock, while supporting economic activity in the region.

The Town of Caledon, Region of Peel, County of Simcoe, and Township of Adjala-Tosorontio will see the greatest benefit from the improvements, which have been underway since April, when construction first commenced.

The improvements include the installation of traffic signals at the intersection of Highway 9 and Gore Road, localized widening at Highway 9 and Gore Road to accommodate turning movements, and widening Concession Road 3 at Highway 9 to accommodate turning movements.

As well, the provincial funding supports the construction of a new cul-de-sac on Coolihans Side Road at Highway 9 and improvements to lighting and drainage.

“This investment brings our Caledon community safe and reliable transportation infrastructure that connects people to jobs and housing and makes it easier for them to get where they need to go,” said MPP for Dufferin-Caledon Sylvia Jones. “This is part of our government’s nearly $30 billion plan to protect Ontario by investing in highways, roads, and bridges across the province, creating thousands of good-paying jobs and supporting our economy.

Fermar Paving Limited was awarded the construction contract for the intersection improvements, valued at $5.92 million.


